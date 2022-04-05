ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

Community welcome for free Lunch & Learn event on Fire Safety in the Home

ROCKWALL, TX (April 5, 2022) The community is welcome as Rockwall Fire Chief Kenneth Cullins presents a FREE Lunch & Learn program called ‘Fire Safety in the Home’ from noon...

