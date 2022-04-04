ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Dragon Tennis Wins District Championship

By Lizzy Spangler
Southlake Style
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an impressive showing at the district meet, the Dragon Tennis teams won the district championship and qualified 13 athletes for the regional competition. "I’m extremely proud of them," head coach Corey Aldridge says. "The kids work as hard as any program...

