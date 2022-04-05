ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White And Grey Colors Give This Nike Dunk High A Gloomy Look

By Sneaker News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nike Dunk High doesn’t seem interested in reverting to an outlet staple, indulging in handfuls of new colorways to satisfy any and all style preferences. Recently, Peter Moore’s 37-year-old design appeared in a muted mix of white and...

This Clean Nike Air Max 95 Features Multiple Colorful Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t the focal point of this year’s Air Max Day, but it has helped build buzz around the fictional holiday via a handful of new, compelling colorways. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a predominantly white ensemble complete with neon hits. Reminiscent of the model’s original colorway, neon green flair animates the lace loops, though in a much bolder fashion on the upcoming pair. Furthermore, miniature swoosh logos on the lateral heel indulge in a mix of neon and muted tones, as well as a stacked arrangement. Possibly part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection, the Air Max 95‘s non-standard makeover also drops underfoot, as visible Air units don disparate colors between forefoot and heel chambers. Surrounding foam material throughout the midsole deviate from the entire color palette to introduce a navy tone into the mix.
A Velvet Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” For Women Is Releasing On Black Friday

While we’ve grown accustomed to Air Jordan 11 releases in December, Jordan Brand has been building up a new tradition over the years with a women’s exclusive Air Jordan 11 in November. In previous years, we’ve received the famed 1996 silhouette in a variety of explorative new materials and colors like a glittery silver, a weathered olive green, and another covered in wild animal patterns, and in 2022, the Jumpman skews back to the luxurious side of things with a velvet upper.
The Air Jordan 4 Reprises “Fire Red” Colorblocking, But With Navy Blue

Jordan fans can all agree that the best formula for creating new Retro releases is often the simplest one. While there’s a ton of value behind the story-driven concepts like the Air Jordan 1 “Rebellionaire” and collaborative projects with the likes of Aleali May and A Ma Maniere, Jordan-heads are very much satisfied by easy color-swaps of originals. This upcoming Air Jordan 4, scheduled for an October 2022 release, achieves just that.
The Nike Air Max 90 Appears In A Lush “Pro Green”

Nike’s going heavy on the premium Air Max releases this Spring, but we’re not complaining one bit. Arriving at retailers now is this new Air Max 90 “Pro Green” featuring a mix of materials that aren’t quite common on the silhouette. The interior lining appears plusher than normal with a mesh-like, while the tongue is completely reconstructed with a canvas twill and a modified AIR MAX logo treatment in lettering.
Nike Air Max 95 OG “Burgundy” Is Releasing Soon

Although the original Air Max 95 “Neon” officially returned in late December 2020, Nike has gate-kept the original grey-schemed originals in the vaults. We’re still lacking a number of OG re-issues, but hopefully this new is indication that our favorite originals from 1995 are making a return.
10 of Our Favorite Nike Air Max Sneakers of All Time

Marion Franklin Rudy’s 1977 invention of air bag technology for footwear, trademarked by Nike as the Air sole, changed the sneaker landscape tremendously. Legendary designer Tinker Hatfield took Air and ran with it (pun intended), crafting the first Air Max silhouette in 1987 with an exposed Air unit. Since...
The CLOT x Nike Flux Dunk Is Set For March 18th Release

Whether adding see-through toe boxes to the Nike Air Max 1 or satin-like material to the Air Jordan 1 Mid, collaborations by CLOT and NIKE, Inc. have always strived for innovation. With the latest joint-effort, the NIKE FLUX DUNK, Edison Chen and company continue the trend. Partly inspired by the...
Another Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black + Red” Appears

If you refer to the original Air Jordan 1 covered in “Black/University Red/White” as “Bred” 1s, you may be dating yourself, as the four-letter amalgamation only became widely acceptable once Michael Jordan’s earliest signature sneakers started getting retroed. As suggested by an upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black + Red,” NIKE, Inc. is buying into the color combination’s moniker.
The Nike Air Max 97 Delivers Another Bred Colorway

Thanks to Jordan Brand and the ever-beloved Air Jordan 1, “Bred” — Black + Red, for the uninitiated — has become synonymous with sneaker culture as a whole. And whenever a silhouette outside the core Jumpman line-up makes use of said color combination, it’s very obvious where its influences originate.
The Air Jordan 3 Is Set to Release In a New ‘Neapolitan’ Colorway

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand will soon release the Air Jordan 3 in a new colorway that’s dressed in hues of a popular ice cream combination. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram shared images of Michael Jordan’s third signature shoe in a new makeup resembling Neapolitan ice cream ahead of its purported May release. The Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan” features a predominantly white leather upper that’s combined with dark brown elephant overlay panels at the...
The Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka Appears In A Striking MCA Chicago Colorway

An emphasis on edge and disruption has run rampant across Nike Sportswear’s footwear for women, and it’s been particularly evident in the classics like the Air Force 1 and Dunk. Some like it, and some don’t, but it’s that polarizing response that Nike is specifically looking for as it continues to form the foundation for the modern day sneakerhead. Few receive that mixed-bag response like the Air Force 1 Fontanka, and it arrives mimicking one of the most memorable sneaker releases of the last few years.
THE BACKBONE OF NIKE

The game’s best relied on Nike Air Max for four quarters of support. The evolution of Nike Basketball hinges on its innovation, and Air Max was a big leap forward for the brand – a leap that may have separated itself from the pack. But the value of Air Max doesn’t restrict itself with performance. Nike first brought Air Max to its footwear with the Air Revolution and eventually the Air Jordan 3. Later, larger volume Air Max appeared in Charles Barkley’s most popular signature shoe – the Air Max CB ‘94, a shoe that recently returned to stores. The Air Max Penny, the debut model for Penny Hardaway, also boasted a big bubble at the heel, and for that it goes down in history as one of the best sneakers of the 1990s.
The Nike Air Max Plus Goes Full “Grape” Mode

This Air Jordan from 1990 produced one of the most historic sneaker colorways of all-time, and it wasn’t even a Chicago Bulls theme. That would be the lifestyle-focused mix of teals and purples that were created to match a line of athletic apparel of the time, which sneakerheads in the forum era coined as the “Grape”. Whenever those colors convene, we can’t help but make that comparison to the Air Jordan 5, and this upcoming Air Max Plus is no exception.
Black And Royal Colors Outfit The Nike Air Huarache

The Nike Air Huarache has gone on to become one of Tinker Hatfield’s more ubiquitous designs. A year removed from its special 30th anniversary, the pair continues to be part of the Swoosh’s roster of products. Recently, the scuba gear-inspired silhouette emerged in a black, royal blue, grey...
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Goes Kermit Green

The Nike Air Force 1 Low‘s 40th anniversary hasn’t been officially unveiled by the brand, but dozens of pairs have been previewed via various methods, suggesting the occasion will be one for the history books. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s decades-old design emerged in a two-tone arrangement that harkens back...
Nike Grind Soles Appear On The Air Huarache “Shoe Shop” Pack

The Nike Air Huarache celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021, but it appears that it had unfinished business given the handfuls of colorways that’ve released in the last three months. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s scuba gear-inspired design emerged in a multi-color arrangement seemingly inspired by “do-it-yourself” customs. Nike Grind material...
Nike’s “Sun Club” Collection Expands With An Air Force 1 Low

Introduced by way of a Nike Dunk Low, the brand’s “Sun Club” collection is set to include the 40th anniversary-celebrating Nike Air Force 1. Akin to the aforementioned silhouette designed by Peter Moore, the Bruce Kilgore-crafted birthday shoe features a medley of summer-ready colors across its leather, suede and canvas upper. Medial profile swooshes opt for a vibrant blue tone, while counterparts on the opposite sides introduce orange flavor into the mix. Although the Air Force 1 Low‘s multi-color arrangement is refreshing, the pair’s signature details include “NIKE SUN CLUB” text on the tongue label; a hammock graphic on the label’s underside; and a smiling sun image on both shoes’ heels. Underfoot, the made-for-basketball sole units are partly constructed from up-cycled materials, as noted by the swoosh wheel logos on the sock-liners.
Jewel Swooshes Make A Cameo Along This Black, Grey, And Orange Nike Air Max 95

Despite coming off a milestone year, the Nike Air Max 95 has maintained its momentum throughout the early months of 2022. And with its next appearance, which builds off an already extensive range of neutral colorways, the silhouette is incorporating the beloved jewel Swoosh. Here, said emblem replaces the Air...
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Penny “Home”

Air Max Day has come and gone, and while a lot of attention has gone toward the Air Max 1 and the running category, Air Max has had just much influence in competing categories. In fact, most of the best Nike Basketball shoes of the 1990s were supported with visible Max Air bubbles, many standing out proudly like Anfernee Hardaway’s Nike Air Max Penny.
