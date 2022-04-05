ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor of Ukraine's Bucha says displaced residents should not yet return home

April 5 (Reuters) - Displaced residents of the Ukrainian town of Bucha should not yet return to their homes because there are still mines in the area after Russian troops withdrew, Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk said on Tuesday.

Speaking on national television, Fedoruk said around 3,700 civilians had stayed in Bucha throughout the occupation by Russian troops, who are accused of carrying out atrocities there. The Kremlin denies the allegations.

The town in the Kyiv region, which has been fully retaken by Ukrainian forces, had a pre-war population of around 37,000, according to state statistics.

Reporting by Max Hunder; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson

