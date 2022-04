Julian Assange has married his long-term partner inside a high-security prison in southeast London during visiting hours this afternoon. The WikiLeaks founder’s new wife Stella Moris made an emotional speech to a crowd outside Belmarsh prison following the service.Fighting back tears she said: “I’m very happy but I’m very sad... I wish he were here... What we’re going through is inhuman.“He’s the most amazing person in the world and he should be free. But our love will carry us through.”Passing motorists beeped their horns and supporters cheered as Ms Morris arrived at Belmarsh prison at Wednesday lunchtime wearing a floor-length...

