The Clean List: See the 72 restaurants, stores in Caddo, Bossier with no health violations

The Shreveport Times obtained food safety inspection information for December 2021 from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Sanitarians inspected about 375 addresses in Caddo and Bossier parishes accounting for about 426 permits.

Complete inspection information for the month is included in a searchable database at the end of this story.

Some chains have multiple locations, and several addresses are host to more than one permit, such as food courts or restaurants with separate bar, kitchen and grocery areas.

About 180 permits had no critical violations, and 72 had no violations.

Local dining:Meet the Shreveport native mixing homestyle Cajun food with Asian flair

According to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, uncorrected critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination or illness. Less serious violations are not directly related to food-borne illness but could become hazardous if uncorrected.

Check eatsafe.la.gov for the most recent inspection information available and information on how to file a complaint.

See the permits with no violations

LDH inspectors found no violations at the 72 eateries and stores listed below.

Bossier

Beaux's Sport and Goods, 6011 Hwy. 80, Princeton

Bossier Early Head Start Kitchen - 1, 4817 Shed Road, Bossier City

Bossier Early Head Start Kitchen - 2, 4817 Shed Road, Bossier City

Children's Learning Center Kitchen, 4204 Airline Drive, Bossier City

China Town, 901 Benton Road, Ste. C, Bossier City

Comfort Suites of Bossier Restaurant, 7950 E. Texas St., Bossier City

Flint Drive Group Home, 613 Flint Drive, Haughton

Grace Group Home Kitchen, 115 Sherwood Drive, Benton

Greenbriar Community Home Kitchen, 111 Greenbriar St., Bossier City

Happy's Nutrition, 4012 Benton Road, Ste. 106 Bossier City

Hobby Lobby Grocery, 1051 George Dement Blvd., Bossier City

Horseshoe Riverboat Casino-Boat Bar 4, 711 Horseshoe Blvd., Bossier City

Horseshoe Riverboat Casino-Boat Bar 5, 711 Horseshoe Blvd., Bossier City

Lauve's Pediatric Day Health Care Kitchen, 2000 E. Texas St., Bossier City

Legacy Elementary School Kitchen, 4830 Swan Lake Road, Bossier City

Little Sprouts Nursery & Schoolhouse Kitchen, 4476 Viking Drive, Bossier City

Parkway High School Kitchen, 2010 Collene Drive, Bossier City

Southern Snow Mobile Unit, 1461 Wafer Road, Haughton

Stacked and Tossed, 123 Hwy. 3227 Haughton

Stonewall Baptist Church Kitchen, 935 Eatman St., Bossier City

The Port Seafood Oyster Bar - 226R, 711 Horseshoe Blvd., Bossier City

Towneplace Suites Site 338406, 1009 Gould Drive, Bossier City

Caddo

Atom Daycare & Developmental Center, 6122 Hearne Ave., Shreveport

Balistine Williams Hopkins Head St Day Care, 1730 Cox St., Shreveport

Bourbon Bar, 8620 Youree Drive, Ste. D, Shreveport

Broadmoor United Methodist Church Early Learning Day Care Kitchen, 3715 Youree Drive, Shreveport

Burger King #11655 Fast Food, 1733 Line Ave., Shreveport

Calvary Baptist Academy Day Care /School, 9333 Linwood Ave., Shreveport

Counter Culture, 1935 Southern Loop, Ste. L, Shreveport

Eighty First Street ECE School Eighty First Street Cafeteria, 8108 Fairfield Ave., Shreveport

Fairfield Place Bed and Breadfast Food Services, 2221 Fairfield Ave., Shreveport

Friends for Life Childcare Daycare Kitchen, 5910 Hearne Ave., Shreveport

Gateway Church Kitchen, 8925 Youree Drive, Shreveport

Gee Gee's Chicken & Burgers, 2020 Youree Drive, Shreveport

Johnnie Cochran Head Start Kitchen, 1715 Cox St., Shreveport

Juz Us Childcare Development Center Day Care/Kitchen, 6650 Bowie Ave., Shreveport

Kostas Inc. Kostas Restaurant, 125 Kings Hwy., Shreveport

Longwood Casino, 3504 Louisiana Hwy. 169, Mooringsport

Love & Blessings Academy LLC, 4016 Greenwood Road, Shreveport

Lucky Liquor Grocery, 1647 Kings Hwy., Shreveport

Lynx Bar, 3940 Greenwood Road, Shreveport

Lynx, 3940 Greenwood Road, Shreveport

Magnolia Child Development Center Day Care Kitchen, 4706 Monkhouse Drive, Shreveport

McDonald's #37640 Fast Food, 2955 Pecos Point Drive, Shreveport

Meadowbrook Community Home Site 294281, 319 Meadowbrook Lane, Shreveport

Milam Street Kitchen Incubator & Community Kitchen, 1210 Milam St., Shreveport

MM CS Services Store #573, 8590 Youree Drive, Shreveport

Mt. Canaan Baptist Church Site, 1666 Alston St., Shreveport

Papa John's Fast Food, 3950 Youree Drive, Ste. 180 Shreveport

Pat's Playhouse and Learning Center Day Care/Kitchen, 2725 Hollywood Ave., Shreveport

Phoenix, 400 Commerce St., Shreveport

Pizza Hut #035118, 9631 Mansfield Road, Shreveport

Prep Cakes Bakery, 504 E. King Hwy. Ste. B, Shreveport

Providence House Day Care Site, 825 Cotton St., Shreveport

Rascals Restaurant (Restaurant), 117 W. Louisiana Ave., Vivian

Rotolo's Craft & Crust Bar, 1409 E. 70Th St., Ste. 129, Shreveport

RRQ Cafe Site, 9915 Buncombe Road, Bethany

Rusty Spur Bar, 12780 Mansfield Road, Keithville

Rutherford II Site 282716, 217 Rutherford St., Shreveport

Rutherford III Site 282718, 553 Stoner Ave., Shreveport

Sam's Grocery - Grocery, 2924 W. 70Th St., Shreveport

Scovell Community Home Residential, 412 S. Dresden, Shreveport

Shreveport Job Corps, 2815 Lillian St., Shreveport

Shreveport Rehabilitation Hospital, 1451 Fern Circle, Shreveport

Sno Zone, 7620 Pines Road, Shreveport

Subway Sandwiches Restaurant, 3705 Greenwood Road, Shreveport

Tasty Treats LLC Of Shreveport, 5781 S. Lakeshore Drive, Shreveport

The Black Sugar Bakery, 1210 Milam St., Shreveport

The Hookah District Bar, 1303 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy., Shreveport

The Learning Center at Peaceful Rest Day Care, 8200 St. Vincent Ave., Shreveport

Walgreens #7329 Grocery, 761 Pierremont Road, Shreveport

Willis Knighton Savannah at The Oaks Assisted Living Assisted Living Kitchen, 651 Lake Eleanor Way Shreveport

Sip, swish, spit:Shreveport's Red River Revel wine event returns in April with more than 90 varieties

See a database of December inspections

If the search box is missing, please refresh your web browser by hitting F5. The database search might not work on all mobile apps or web browsers.