Shreveport, LA

The Clean List: See the 72 restaurants, stores in Caddo, Bossier with no health violations

By Bonnie Bolden, Shreveport Times
 1 day ago
The Shreveport Times obtained food safety inspection information for December 2021 from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Sanitarians inspected about 375 addresses in Caddo and Bossier parishes accounting for about 426 permits.

Complete inspection information for the month is included in a searchable database at the end of this story.

Some chains have multiple locations, and several addresses are host to more than one permit, such as food courts or restaurants with separate bar, kitchen and grocery areas.

About 180 permits had no critical violations, and 72 had no violations.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, uncorrected critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination or illness. Less serious violations are not directly related to food-borne illness but could become hazardous if uncorrected.

Check eatsafe.la.gov for the most recent inspection information available and information on how to file a complaint.

See the permits with no violations

LDH inspectors found no violations at the 72 eateries and stores listed below.

Bossier

  • Beaux's Sport and Goods, 6011 Hwy. 80, Princeton
  • Bossier Early Head Start Kitchen - 1, 4817 Shed Road, Bossier City
  • Bossier Early Head Start Kitchen - 2, 4817 Shed Road, Bossier City
  • Children's Learning Center Kitchen, 4204 Airline Drive, Bossier City
  • China Town, 901 Benton Road, Ste. C, Bossier City
  • Comfort Suites of Bossier Restaurant, 7950 E. Texas St., Bossier City
  • Flint Drive Group Home, 613 Flint Drive, Haughton
  • Grace Group Home Kitchen, 115 Sherwood Drive, Benton
  • Greenbriar Community Home Kitchen, 111 Greenbriar St., Bossier City
  • Happy's Nutrition, 4012 Benton Road, Ste. 106 Bossier City
  • Hobby Lobby Grocery, 1051 George Dement Blvd., Bossier City
  • Horseshoe Riverboat Casino-Boat Bar 4, 711 Horseshoe Blvd., Bossier City
  • Horseshoe Riverboat Casino-Boat Bar 5, 711 Horseshoe Blvd., Bossier City
  • Lauve's Pediatric Day Health Care Kitchen, 2000 E. Texas St., Bossier City
  • Legacy Elementary School Kitchen, 4830 Swan Lake Road, Bossier City
  • Little Sprouts Nursery & Schoolhouse Kitchen, 4476 Viking Drive, Bossier City
  • Parkway High School Kitchen, 2010 Collene Drive, Bossier City
  • Southern Snow Mobile Unit, 1461 Wafer Road, Haughton
  • Stacked and Tossed, 123 Hwy. 3227 Haughton
  • Stonewall Baptist Church Kitchen, 935 Eatman St., Bossier City
  • The Port Seafood Oyster Bar - 226R, 711 Horseshoe Blvd., Bossier City
  • Towneplace Suites Site 338406, 1009 Gould Drive, Bossier City

Caddo

  • Atom Daycare & Developmental Center, 6122 Hearne Ave., Shreveport
  • Balistine Williams Hopkins Head St Day Care, 1730 Cox St., Shreveport
  • Bourbon Bar, 8620 Youree Drive, Ste. D, Shreveport
  • Broadmoor United Methodist Church Early Learning Day Care Kitchen, 3715 Youree Drive, Shreveport
  • Burger King #11655 Fast Food, 1733 Line Ave., Shreveport
  • Calvary Baptist Academy Day Care /School, 9333 Linwood Ave., Shreveport
  • Counter Culture, 1935 Southern Loop, Ste. L, Shreveport
  • Eighty First Street ECE School Eighty First Street Cafeteria, 8108 Fairfield Ave., Shreveport
  • Fairfield Place Bed and Breadfast Food Services, 2221 Fairfield Ave., Shreveport
  • Friends for Life Childcare Daycare Kitchen, 5910 Hearne Ave., Shreveport
  • Gateway Church Kitchen, 8925 Youree Drive, Shreveport
  • Gee Gee's Chicken & Burgers, 2020 Youree Drive, Shreveport
  • Johnnie Cochran Head Start Kitchen, 1715 Cox St., Shreveport
  • Juz Us Childcare Development Center Day Care/Kitchen, 6650 Bowie Ave., Shreveport
  • Kostas Inc. Kostas Restaurant, 125 Kings Hwy., Shreveport
  • Longwood Casino, 3504 Louisiana Hwy. 169, Mooringsport
  • Love & Blessings Academy LLC, 4016 Greenwood Road, Shreveport
  • Lucky Liquor Grocery, 1647 Kings Hwy., Shreveport
  • Lynx Bar, 3940 Greenwood Road, Shreveport
  • Lynx, 3940 Greenwood Road, Shreveport
  • Magnolia Child Development Center Day Care Kitchen, 4706 Monkhouse Drive, Shreveport
  • McDonald's #37640 Fast Food, 2955 Pecos Point Drive, Shreveport
  • Meadowbrook Community Home Site 294281, 319 Meadowbrook Lane, Shreveport
  • Milam Street Kitchen Incubator & Community Kitchen, 1210 Milam St., Shreveport
  • MM CS Services Store #573, 8590 Youree Drive, Shreveport
  • Mt. Canaan Baptist Church Site, 1666 Alston St., Shreveport
  • Papa John's Fast Food, 3950 Youree Drive, Ste. 180 Shreveport
  • Pat's Playhouse and Learning Center Day Care/Kitchen, 2725 Hollywood Ave., Shreveport
  • Phoenix, 400 Commerce St., Shreveport
  • Pizza Hut #035118, 9631 Mansfield Road, Shreveport
  • Prep Cakes Bakery, 504 E. King Hwy. Ste. B, Shreveport
  • Providence House Day Care Site, 825 Cotton St., Shreveport
  • Rascals Restaurant (Restaurant), 117 W. Louisiana Ave., Vivian
  • Rotolo's Craft & Crust Bar, 1409 E. 70Th St., Ste. 129, Shreveport
  • RRQ Cafe Site, 9915 Buncombe Road, Bethany
  • Rusty Spur Bar, 12780 Mansfield Road, Keithville
  • Rutherford II Site 282716, 217 Rutherford St., Shreveport
  • Rutherford III Site 282718, 553 Stoner Ave., Shreveport
  • Sam's Grocery - Grocery, 2924 W. 70Th St., Shreveport
  • Scovell Community Home Residential, 412 S. Dresden, Shreveport
  • Shreveport Job Corps, 2815 Lillian St., Shreveport
  • Shreveport Rehabilitation Hospital, 1451 Fern Circle, Shreveport
  • Sno Zone, 7620 Pines Road, Shreveport
  • Subway Sandwiches Restaurant, 3705 Greenwood Road, Shreveport
  • Tasty Treats LLC Of Shreveport, 5781 S. Lakeshore Drive, Shreveport
  • The Black Sugar Bakery, 1210 Milam St., Shreveport
  • The Hookah District Bar, 1303 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy., Shreveport
  • The Learning Center at Peaceful Rest Day Care, 8200 St. Vincent Ave., Shreveport
  • Walgreens #7329 Grocery, 761 Pierremont Road, Shreveport
  • Willis Knighton Savannah at The Oaks Assisted Living Assisted Living Kitchen, 651 Lake Eleanor Way Shreveport

See a database of December inspections

If the search box is missing, please refresh your web browser by hitting F5. The database search might not work on all mobile apps or web browsers.

Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

