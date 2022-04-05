ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

PHOTOS: Severe storms cause damage in Mississippi on April 5

By Kaitlin Howell
myarklamiss.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms moved through Mississippi on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The storms brought strong winds, heavy rain and hail to parts of the state. Thousands of power outages have been reported by multiple energy companies. A possible tornado moved through Covington County and caused...

www.myarklamiss.com

