Henderson County, NC

Henderson County to receive nearly $9 million in opioid settlement funds

By Rebecca Walter, Hendersonville Times-News
 1 day ago
Henderson County is set to receive nearly $9 million in opioid settlement funds to use toward treatment programs and support services.

Chairman Bill Lapsley made the announcement at Monday’s board of commissioners’ meeting. The county will receive $8.89 million over the course of 18 years. The first payment will drop in 2022 and the last in 2038. Over $1 million will pour into Henderson County this calendar year. The first payment will be $341,845, and the second $751,785.

The county’s Substance Abuse Task Force will bring recommendations to commissioners, who will ultimately decide how to disburse the money to local agencies and programs. The task force, which originally formed in 2018, has met three times since January. It will likely meet once more before meeting with commissioners, who will work with nonprofits, local law enforcement and the court system on the next steps.

Lapsley, who helped led the substance misuse task force, shared the four key recommendations the group gathered from its meetings this year:

Early intervention programs

  • Services for children and adolescents with problematic use of drugs or mental health conditions
  • Training programs for parents and families, school staff, county social services and public health staff, among others

Criminal justice diversion programs

  • Pre-arrest, post-arrest and pre-trial service programs to connect individuals to addiction treatment, harm reduction services, etc.

Recovery support services

  • Evidence based peer support services with specialists or care navigators
  • Housing support for people in treatment or recovery (rent assistance, utilities, etc.)

Evidence-based addiction treatment

  • Opioid treatment programs through office based/federally qualified treatment centers
  • Treatment in conjunction with criminal justice programs
  • Support evidence-based addiction treatment facilities per the national practice guidelines

“...I am proud that we are doing some of these already,” Lapsley said.

All commissioners appeared onboard with the recommendations Lapsley presented. Vice Chair Rebecca McCall requested that none of the funds go to treatments that will end up benefitting the entities that caused the opioid crisis in the first place.

North Carolina

North Carolina will get $750 million from the settlement. The total nationwide agreement is for $26 billion from three major pharmaceutical distributors — Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen — and Johnson & Johnson.

“These companies made billions of dollars while millions of Americans got hooked on opioids,” Attorney General Josh Stein said in a statement back in February. “In North Carolina, we’ve already lost at least 20,000 people to this crisis, and countless families more have been devastated by loss and addiction. That’s why I led a bi-partisan coalition of attorneys general from across the country to hold them accountable. We achieved the second-largest state attorney general settlement in history — $26 billion.

“As a result, North Carolina communities will begin to receive money this year to help people struggling with substance misuse. The treatment, recovery, prevention and harm reduction services that will be available across the state will help people regain control over their lives and make North Carolina safer. I’m grateful to the counties and cities that have joined us in the years-long work to bring this money home to North Carolina. I pray that these funds will help us take a giant leap forward towards a better future for all North Carolinians.”

The agreement marks the culmination of three years of negotiations to resolve more than 4,000 claims of state and local governments across the country. It is the second-largest multistate agreement in U.S. history, only exceeded by the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement, according to a news release from Stein’s office.

Fifty-two states and territories have signed on to the agreement as well as thousands of local governments across the country.

In North Carolina, all 100 counties as well as 47 municipalities have signed the agreement. As a result, North Carolina will receive its full share of $750 million. Eighty-five percent of these funds will go directly to North Carolina’s local communities to support treatment, recovery, harm reduction and other strategies to address the opioid epidemic. The balance will go to the state for the same purposes, according to the release.

North Carolina’s opioid settlement dashboard, ncopioidsettlement.org, offers tools, resources and other information to local governments receiving opioid settlement funds and will serve as an information clearinghouse for reports on the use and impact of opioid settlement funds for the duration of the 18-year settlement.

