Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) will hold a town meeting on Friday, March 25 in Iowa County as part of his annual 99 county meetings. This is Grassley’s 42nd year of holding meetings in every one of Iowa’s 99 counties. Grassley has held at least one meeting in every county, every year since he was first elected to serve in the U.S. Senate. According to a news release from the senator’s office, Grassley will take and answer questions on any subject raised.

IOWA COUNTY, IA ・ 19 DAYS AGO