LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland plans to hold several events this spring. On April 7, the town will hold an adult night egg hunt at 7 p.m. in Founders Park. “This popular event will feature food trucks, live music by Gump Fiction, movie trivia, and a flashlight egg hunt with prizes donated by local businesses and restaurants,” a news release from the town states. “All participants must be 21 or older and bring their own flashlight. This event is BYOB, and only beer and wine are allowed.”

LELAND, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO