Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns for two weekends

By Jordan Cioppa
WCBD Count on 2
 1 day ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival is almost here, and this year there are even more opportunities to attend.

The 25 th Annual Lowcountry Strawberry Festival will take place at Boone Hall Plantation and Gardens April 8-10, and April 14-16. The event will include games, rides, food, a petting zoo and live entertainment.

The festival also marks the start of strawberry season at Boone Hall. Visitors can handpick their own berries, with 10 acres to choose from.

Ryan Neal is the Event Director for the Lowcountry Strawberry Festival. He said its fun for people of all ages.

“It’s a great opportunity for families to spend time together, and of course, we have a lot of different activities and attractions for all ages. From the little ones all the way up through the grownups. We’ve watched families grow up together here at this property, its encouraging when you see families getting out and spending time together,” said Neal.

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

