Kentucky State Police: Please Help Identify Suspect Kentucky State Police

Kentucky State Police News

The Kentucky State Police received a report of a robbery at the Tobacco Barn in Brodhead in Rockcastle County.

Upon arrival, Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey Jones determined a black male subject entered the Tobacco Barn and approached the employee armed with a firearm and demanded money.

The employee complied and the male subject fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The male subject was described as wearing a black bandana, black Nike sweatsuit, and black shoes.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is requested to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11 at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.