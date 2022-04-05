Kentucky State Police: Please Help Identify Suspect
Kentucky State Police News
The Kentucky State Police received a report of a robbery at the Tobacco Barn in Brodhead in Rockcastle County.
Upon arrival, Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey Jones determined a black male subject entered the Tobacco Barn and approached the employee armed with a firearm and demanded money.
The employee complied and the male subject fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The male subject was described as wearing a black bandana, black Nike sweatsuit, and black shoes.
Anyone with information in reference to this incident is requested to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11 at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.
