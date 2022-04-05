College football recruiting: Ranking the best 2023 quarterbacks

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
So far on Monday night, the North Carolina Tar Heels are getting the better of the Kansas Jayhawks in the national title game. Kansas jumped out to an early lead, but North Carolina used a 14-0 run in the first half to take a 40-25 lead into the break. With the Tar Heels holding a 15-point advantage, fans are criticizing Charles Barkley for his pre-game prediction.
North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
A video circling around on social media is showing that the basketball court moved as University North Carolina’s Armando Bacot planted his foot down. Bacot injured the same ankle from the national semifinal win over Duke. On the play Babcot was dribbling to his right and planted his foot and that’s when he lost his […]
Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre continues to be entangled in political scandals in his home state of Mississippi. Favre, who played collegiately at Southern Miss, was linked on Monday to a scandal involving former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant. Mississippi Today reported on Monday that there could be connections between Favre,...
Deshaun Watson was investigated by a second grand jury in Texas over a sexual assault complaint, and the end result was the same for the star quarterback. A grand jury in Brazoria County, Texas, on Thursday declined to indict Watson. The Cleveland Browns star will not face criminal charges in that case, either.
Charles Barkley guaranteed Kansas would win the men's college basketball national championship, and after a wild title game, he was proven right. For much of the game his prediction looked foolish, but the Jayhawks stormed back to beat co-host Kenny Smith's North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69. After the game, Barkley rubbed it in Smith's face.
Just two days ago, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks added another national title to the school’s illustrious history. Kansas used an historic comeback to take down the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night. After falling down 40-25 in the first half, the Jayhawks erased a 15-point deficit en route to a 72-69 victory.
EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WDHN) — Severe weather swept across Alabama and Georgia on Tuesday. Here is a video from a confirmed tornado warned-storm in Early County, just south of Blakely. The video was taken at around 3:16 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The man behind the video tells WDHN that the tornado touched down in a […]
Details are starting to emerge about a car accident UCF head coach Gus Malzahn was involved in on Monday night. Malzahn was in a car accident in Auburn, Ala. on Monday night. The UCF head coach was in the area to be his wife, Kristi, following the passing of her father.
Texas A&M is expected to be a team under a lot of spotlight this season. The Aggies are fresh off securing the top overall recruiting class for 2022 which means expectations are going to be through the roof. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum echoed that sentiment as well since last year wasn’t...
FOR the majority of Americans, SNAP benefits, or The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, are sent out on the first of the month. But in Mississippi, SNAP is sent out any time between the 4th and the 21st of the month, depending on two assigned digits. SNAP is administered by the...
Ohio State cornerback Lejond Cavazos has entered the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Per Thamel, Cavazos is seeking more playing time after registering eight tackles and two passes defended in six games with the Buckeyes last season. Cavazos, a four-star recruit from San Antonio, Texas, redshirted in...
During the final minute of the national championship game, North Carolina center Armando Bacot went down with an ankle injury. Kansas had a 5-on-4 advantage going down the court, but Bill Self’s squad ultimately decided to dribble the ball back out and let time run off the clock. It...
A member of the Alabama offense is no longer listed on the team’s official online roster. Wide receiver Agiye Hall, a high four-star prospect in the 2021 class, is no longer listed on Alabama’s official online roster. Charlie Potter of 247Sports noted the omission and contacted Alabama for...
A former football player for the University of Tennessee passed way last week, according to a report. John Bruhin, a former Tennessee football player and Knoxville native, died last Thursday, according to The Knoxville News Sentinel. He was 57 years old. No cause of death has yet been determined. Bruhin...
Another severe tornado will strike the parts of Southern US again just like in the past two weeks that left residents in a devastating condition to. The weather phenomenon may not be happening in the same spots, but it will be the third week in a row that there is a chance of severe weather.
One of the best players from this year’s NCAA Tournament is going to be playing elsewhere next season. Doug Edert has told On3Sports that he will be transferring from Saint Peter’s after it had its magical Cinderella run during the tournament. He became a fan favorite throughout that...
Comments / 0