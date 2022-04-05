College football recruiting: Ranking the best 2023 quarterbacks

Whatever changes come to college football, one thing remains a constant: you better have the better quarterback on the field any given Saturday.

Luckily for the top programs, the class of 2023 should present more than a few elite options at the position for the taking.

Only three of the Top 10 quarterbacks coming up next year have announced their commitments, which leaves an open market for the top signal callers in America.

Who are the top ranked quarterbacks in the 2023 cycle? Scroll through to see the best players at the position this year, and where they could be headed.

College football recruiting rankings: The top 2023 quarterbacks 10. Avery Johnson How he rates: 4-star How he measures: 6-2, 170 Where he's from: Maize, Kans. Recruitment status: Undecided Schools to watch: Kansas State, Arkansas, Notre Dame, Florida State, Iowa State Two-sport athlete with legitimate basketball skills who helped led his team scoring en route to a Kansas state championship... Excellent sophomore production throwing 25 TDs and three INTs... Good pocket presence... Escapability... Accuracy throwing the ball on the run... Prediction: Kansas State, 43% 9. Eli Holstein How he rates: 4-star How he measures: 6-3, 225 Where he's from: Zachary, La. Recruiting status: Uncommitted Schools to watch: Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M One-time Texas A&M commit back on the market... Strong arm, mobility... Threw for 3,246 yards/29 TDs/6 INT for Louisiana high school power Zachary on a state title team... Good velocity on short and intermediate passes... Not a dual-threat, but can run if he needs to... Plus accuracy anywhere on the field... Prediction: Alabama 53%, LSU 30% 8. Dylan Lonergan How he rates: 4-star How he measures: 6-1, 220 Where he's from: Snellville, Ga. Recruitment status: Uncommitted Schools to watch: Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Ohio State, Stanford, North Carolina Father backed up Todd Blackledge at QB on Penn State's national title team in 1982... Big arm, eclipsing 90 mph on baseball field... Has accounted for over 4,000 yards passing and 40 touchdowns with just two picks... Solid technique all around... Can play creatively when the script breaks down Prediction: South Carolina 38%, Ohio State 20% 7. Jalen Rashada How he rates: 4-star How he measures: 6-5, 173 Where he's from: Pittsburg, Calif. Recruitment status: Uncommitted Schools to watch: Ole Miss, Miami, Oklahoma, Auburn Excellent ball placement, especially on the move and in traffic... Throws receivers open anywhere on the field... Smooth throwing motion... Changes speed with confidence... Room to add some serious muscle... Gets the ball out quickly Prediction: Ole Miss 52%, Miami 25% 6. Jackson Arnold How he rates: 4-star How he measures: 6-1, 187 Where he's from: Denton, Tex. Recruitment status: Committed to Oklahoma Highly accurate both in the pocket and on the move... Can get serious air under his deep passes... Very solid production against elite competition... Consensus top quarterback in Texas this year... Very few interceptions... Excellent touch when throwing to the perimeter 5. Christopher Vizzina How he rates: 4-star How he measures: 6-3, 194 Where he's from: Birmingham, Ala. Recruitment status: Uncommitted Schools to watch: Clemson, Florida, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Ohio State Ideal size with good lower body control... Moves very easily in the pocket... Arguably the best pocket awareness of any 2023 quarterback... One of the most efficient passer in his class... Above average mobility... Prediction: Clemson 48%, Georgia 20%, Ohio State 10% 4. Dante Moore How he rates: 5-star How he measures: 6-2, 195 Where he's from: Detroit, Mich. Recruitment status: Uncommitted Schools to watch: Notre Dame, Michigan, LSU, Penn State Offered a scholarship by Michigan's Jim Harbaugh before he started as an eighth grader... Trained by former UM quarterback Devin Gardner since age of 11... Worked with QB coach Tom House (who trained Tom Brady, Drew Brees, among others)... One of the most accurate pocket passers this cycle... Quick release, especially in short game... Not quite a dual-threat but completed 73% with 40 TDs on a state title team Prediction: Notre Dame 56%, Oregon 12% 3. Nico Iamaleava How he rates: 5-star How he measures: 6-5, 195 Where he's from: Long Beach, Calif. Recruitment status: Committed to Tennessee Has one of the strongest arms in this cycle... Highly efficient and cautious passer with just two INTs in his first two high school seasons... Fluid throwing motion, especially in the intermediate game... Accurate on the move... Goes through progressions quickly, usually makes the right decision... Can get chunk plays with his legs 2. Malachi Nelson How he rates: 5-star How he measures: 6-3, 185 Where he's from: Los Alamitos, Calif. Recruitment status: Committed to USC Aggressive downfield thrower... Elite arm strength and ball placement... Agile footwork in and out of the pocket... Throws well to the perimeter... Not easily spooked in the pocket by pressure... Wants to find the receiver before he takes off, but he can really take off, too 1. Arch Manning How he rates: 5-star How he measures: 6-4, 215 Where he's from: New Orleans, La. Recruitment status: Uncommitted Schools to watch: Alabama, Georgia, Texas The latest in a long line of Mannings... Very quick release... Pure throwing motion... Very natural and accurate ball placement anywhere on the field... Solid field vision... Can throw receivers open equally well in and out of pocket... Pro-style with playmaking ability... Feels and avoids pressure well... Arguably the No. 1 overall player this year Prediction: Alabama 32%, Texas 30%, Georgia 28%

