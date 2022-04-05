ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

College football recruiting: Ranking the best 2023 quarterbacks

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fpwN7_0ezwbCl900

Whatever changes come to college football, one thing remains a constant: you better have the better quarterback on the field any given Saturday.

Luckily for the top programs, the class of 2023 should present more than a few elite options at the position for the taking.

Only three of the Top 10 quarterbacks coming up next year have announced their commitments, which leaves an open market for the top signal callers in America.

Who are the top ranked quarterbacks in the 2023 cycle? Scroll through to see the best players at the position this year, and where they could be headed.

College football recruiting rankings: The top 2023 quarterbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33O4Sn_0ezwbCl900

10. Avery Johnson

How he rates: 4-star

How he measures: 6-2, 170

Where he's from: Maize, Kans.

Recruitment status: Undecided

Schools to watch: Kansas State, Arkansas, Notre Dame, Florida State, Iowa State

Two-sport athlete with legitimate basketball skills who helped led his team scoring en route to a Kansas state championship... Excellent sophomore production throwing 25 TDs and three INTs... Good pocket presence... Escapability... Accuracy throwing the ball on the run...

Prediction: Kansas State, 43%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ULjF_0ezwbCl900

9. Eli Holstein

How he rates: 4-star

How he measures: 6-3, 225

Where he's from: Zachary, La.

Recruiting status: Uncommitted

Schools to watch: Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M

One-time Texas A&M commit back on the market... Strong arm, mobility... Threw for 3,246 yards/29 TDs/6 INT for Louisiana high school power Zachary on a state title team... Good velocity on short and intermediate passes... Not a dual-threat, but can run if he needs to... Plus accuracy anywhere on the field...

Prediction: Alabama 53%, LSU 30%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GzmlX_0ezwbCl900

8. Dylan Lonergan

How he rates: 4-star

How he measures: 6-1, 220

Where he's from: Snellville, Ga.

Recruitment status: Uncommitted

Schools to watch: Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Ohio State, Stanford, North Carolina

Father backed up Todd Blackledge at QB on Penn State's national title team in 1982... Big arm, eclipsing 90 mph on baseball field... Has accounted for over 4,000 yards passing and 40 touchdowns with just two picks... Solid technique all around... Can play creatively when the script breaks down

Prediction: South Carolina 38%, Ohio State 20%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zC9gB_0ezwbCl900

7. Jalen Rashada

How he rates: 4-star

How he measures: 6-5, 173

Where he's from: Pittsburg, Calif.

Recruitment status: Uncommitted

Schools to watch: Ole Miss, Miami, Oklahoma, Auburn

Excellent ball placement, especially on the move and in traffic... Throws receivers open anywhere on the field... Smooth throwing motion... Changes speed with confidence... Room to add some serious muscle... Gets the ball out quickly

Prediction: Ole Miss 52%, Miami 25%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBpVR_0ezwbCl900

6. Jackson Arnold

How he rates: 4-star

How he measures: 6-1, 187

Where he's from: Denton, Tex.

Recruitment status: Committed to Oklahoma

Highly accurate both in the pocket and on the move... Can get serious air under his deep passes... Very solid production against elite competition... Consensus top quarterback in Texas this year... Very few interceptions... Excellent touch when throwing to the perimeter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZPtzU_0ezwbCl900

5. Christopher Vizzina

How he rates: 4-star

How he measures: 6-3, 194

Where he's from: Birmingham, Ala.

Recruitment status: Uncommitted

Schools to watch: Clemson, Florida, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Ohio State

Ideal size with good lower body control... Moves very easily in the pocket... Arguably the best pocket awareness of any 2023 quarterback... One of the most efficient passer in his class... Above average mobility...

Prediction: Clemson 48%, Georgia 20%, Ohio State 10%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0veNge_0ezwbCl900

4. Dante Moore

How he rates: 5-star

How he measures: 6-2, 195

Where he's from: Detroit, Mich.

Recruitment status: Uncommitted

Schools to watch: Notre Dame, Michigan, LSU, Penn State

Offered a scholarship by Michigan's Jim Harbaugh before he started as an eighth grader... Trained by former UM quarterback Devin Gardner since age of 11... Worked with QB coach Tom House (who trained Tom Brady, Drew Brees, among others)... One of the most accurate pocket passers this cycle... Quick release, especially in short game... Not quite a dual-threat but completed 73% with 40 TDs on a state title team

Prediction: Notre Dame 56%, Oregon 12%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ibAhG_0ezwbCl900

3. Nico Iamaleava

How he rates: 5-star

How he measures: 6-5, 195

Where he's from: Long Beach, Calif.

Recruitment status: Committed to Tennessee

Has one of the strongest arms in this cycle... Highly efficient and cautious passer with just two INTs in his first two high school seasons... Fluid throwing motion, especially in the intermediate game... Accurate on the move... Goes through progressions quickly, usually makes the right decision... Can get chunk plays with his legs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MCWp1_0ezwbCl900

2. Malachi Nelson

How he rates: 5-star

How he measures: 6-3, 185

Where he's from: Los Alamitos, Calif.

Recruitment status: Committed to USC

Aggressive downfield thrower... Elite arm strength and ball placement... Agile footwork in and out of the pocket... Throws well to the perimeter... Not easily spooked in the pocket by pressure... Wants to find the receiver before he takes off, but he can really take off, too

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrCKx_0ezwbCl900

1. Arch Manning

How he rates: 5-star

How he measures: 6-4, 215

Where he's from: New Orleans, La.

Recruitment status: Uncommitted

Schools to watch: Alabama, Georgia, Texas

The latest in a long line of Mannings... Very quick release... Pure throwing motion... Very natural and accurate ball placement anywhere on the field... Solid field vision... Can throw receivers open equally well in and out of pocket... Pro-style with playmaking ability... Feels and avoids pressure well... Arguably the No. 1 overall player this year

Prediction: Alabama 32%, Texas 30%, Georgia 28%

More from College Football HQ

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Newsbreak

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Heartbroken For Armando Bacot

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Charles Barkley Is Getting Blamed For Kansas’ Performance Tonight

So far on Monday night, the North Carolina Tar Heels are getting the better of the Kansas Jayhawks in the national title game. Kansas jumped out to an early lead, but North Carolina used a 14-0 run in the first half to take a 40-25 lead into the break. With the Tar Heels holding a 15-point advantage, fans are criticizing Charles Barkley for his pre-game prediction.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
College Sports
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
New York City, NY
Football
State
Arkansas State
City
Alabama, NY
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Brett Favre Entangled In Scandal: NFL World Reacts

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre continues to be entangled in political scandals in his home state of Mississippi. Favre, who played collegiately at Southern Miss, was linked on Monday to a scandal involving former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant. Mississippi Today reported on Monday that there could be connections between Favre,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reveals If Kansas’ NCAA Title Could Be Revoked

Just two days ago, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks added another national title to the school’s illustrious history. Kansas used an historic comeback to take down the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night. After falling down 40-25 in the first half, the Jayhawks erased a 15-point deficit en route to a 72-69 victory.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Details Are Emerging From The Gus Malzahn Car Accident

Details are starting to emerge about a car accident UCF head coach Gus Malzahn was involved in on Monday night. Malzahn was in a car accident in Auburn, Ala. on Monday night. The UCF head coach was in the area to be his wife, Kristi, following the passing of her father.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Team Under Huge Pressure In 2022

Texas A&M is expected to be a team under a lot of spotlight this season. The Aggies are fresh off securing the top overall recruiting class for 2022 which means expectations are going to be through the roof. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum echoed that sentiment as well since last year wasn’t...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Recruiting Rankings#American Football#Kansas State#Lsu#Texas A M One#Yards 29
The Spun

Report: Ohio State Defensive Player Is Transferring

Ohio State cornerback Lejond Cavazos has entered the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Per Thamel, Cavazos is seeking more playing time after registering eight tackles and two passes defended in six games with the Buckeyes last season. Cavazos, a four-star recruit from San Antonio, Texas, redshirted in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Everyone Made Same Joke About Kansas Last Night

During the final minute of the national championship game, North Carolina center Armando Bacot went down with an ankle injury. Kansas had a 5-on-4 advantage going down the court, but Bill Self’s squad ultimately decided to dribble the ball back out and let time run off the clock. It...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Alabama Wide Receiver Is No Longer On The Roster

A member of the Alabama offense is no longer listed on the team’s official online roster. Wide receiver Agiye Hall, a high four-star prospect in the 2021 class, is no longer listed on Alabama’s official online roster. Charlie Potter of 247Sports noted the omission and contacted Alabama for...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Stanford University
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Clemson

Clemson has been dealt the most significant injury of its spring football season. Receiver Adam Randall has sustained a knee injury that will force him to miss the 2022 season. A team spokesman (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Former Tennessee Football Player Reportedly Dead At 57

A former football player for the University of Tennessee passed way last week, according to a report. John Bruhin, a former Tennessee football player and Knoxville native, died last Thursday, according to The Knoxville News Sentinel. He was 57 years old. No cause of death has yet been determined. Bruhin...
KNOXVILLE, TN
natureworldnews.com

Another Severe Tornado Will Come to Southern US This Week

Another severe tornado will strike the parts of Southern US again just like in the past two weeks that left residents in a devastating condition to. The weather phenomenon may not be happening in the same spots, but it will be the third week in a row that there is a chance of severe weather.
ENVIRONMENT
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
125
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy