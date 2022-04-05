ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ossining, NY

Authorities: Missing 3-year-old and mother from Ossining found safe in Yonkers

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago
A missing 3-year-old and her mother from Ossining were found safe in Yonkers, according to the Division of Criminal Justice Services.

The state has since canceled a missing child alert for Sabrina Cabrera.

The 3-year-old girl and her mother were reported missing from Ossining. Police were asking for the public’s help in finding them.

Authorities had said Sabrina Cabrera and her mother, Jennifer Cabrera, were last seen on Madison Avenue in the village of Ossining around 5:30 p.m. Monday. Both Sabrina and her mother have autism.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Ossining police say they "thank all those who showed kindness and helped locate our neighbors."

