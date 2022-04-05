ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton: Manager Frank Lampard 'excited' by challenge of avoiding Premier League relegation

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton manager Frank Lampard says he is "excited" by the challenge of saving Everton from Premier League relegation. The Toffees are 17th in the table and three points above the bottom three, with 10 games left to play. They face 19th-placed Burnley in a key game in the battle...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'consider hiring STEVE McCLAREN as Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford No 2' - with the former England manager having worked with the Ajax boss at Twente, 13 years ago - as a way to combat his lack of experience in the Premier League

Manchester United could be reunited with Steve McClaren as their assistant manager with the ex-England boss reportedly lined up to be Erik ten Hag's No 2 if he takes the Old Trafford hotseat. According to the Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to be prospective manager Ten Hag's assistant if he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Man United look all at sea, Ward-Prowse has Beckham's free-kick record in his sights and Chelsea implode on the same weekend as last year! Things we learned from the Premier League results - and can Vieira pull off a shock against old club Arsenal tonight?

After briefly being put on hold for international football, the Premier League returned over the weekend and conjured up some fascinating results in the process. There was a colossal upset over at Stamford Bridge, where Brentford ran out shock 4-1 winners against Chelsea after blitzing their west London rivals on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lampard
BBC

Lampard on Patterson's injury, staying positive and Burnley

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton's trip to Burnley on Wednesday. Nathan Patterson has been to see an ankle specialist and is likely to have surgery later this week. Lampard said it's likely that Patterson's season is over, "which is unfortunate but we have to accept...
SOCCER
BBC

Championship: Fulham win at Boro, victories for Forest & West Brom

So, Fulham and Forest get the job done, while West Brom turn up the books with an impressive result against stuttering Bournemouth. We are back on Saturday with another bumper run of fixtures, starting with the aforementioned Cherries at Sheffield United. Until then... good night. Stay dry. Still so tight...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Aston Villa facing five games in last 16 days of season

Villa are facing a hectic finish to the Premier League season with Steven Gerrard’s team scheduled to play five times in the final 16 days. Postponed home matches against Liverpool and Burnley have been rearranged for the closing fortnight of the campaign. The visit of Gerrard’s former club, originally scheduled for Saturday week, has been moved due to the Reds’ continued participation in the FA Cup. It will now take place on Tuesday, May 10, at 8pm and be broadcast live on Sky Sports.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#The League
The Independent

Is Burnley vs Everton on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Everton and Burnley will battle for crucial Premier League points tonight as they attempt to stave off relegation from the top flight.Both sides have endured a torrid time of late, with Burnley’s 2-0 loss to league leaders Manchester City on Saturday marking their fourth defeat in a row and leaving Sean Dyche’s side 19th in the standings – four points from safety.Meanwhile, Everton were reduced to 10 men in their 2-1 loss at West Ham, Michael Keane’s red card capping off a disappointing afternoon for Frank Lampard’s team, who are 17th in the table and three points above the relegation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Many Everton fans now think 'that's it'

A lot of Everton fans have given up hope after Wednesday's loss to Burnley, according to Ped McPartland from fan channel Toffee TV. The Toffees will look to bounce back in Saturday's game against Manchester United, but McPartland isn't expecting the usual electric atmosphere at Goodison Park. He told BBC...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Tuchel believes absence of Ancelotti would boost Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes the potential absence of rival manager Carlo Ancelotti for the Champions League match against Real Madrid on Wednesday would hand his team a slight edge going into the quarterfinals. Ancelotti tested positive for the coronavirus last week and did not travel...
PREMIER LEAGUE

