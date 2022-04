KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A potential 16 new jobs will be created in Knox County thanks to a recent facility expansion at the Basiloid Bicknell location. That’s according to a release from the Knox County Economic Development group. Basiloid plans to invest more than $1.6 million to upgrade and expand its facility at 7382 Russell Drive in Bicknell. The expansion is reportedly enough to double the current production space and add administrative offices.

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 22 DAYS AGO