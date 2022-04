LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) -Down to their last out, the Union County baseball team rallied to tie visiting Oak Hall in the bottom of the seventh inning and then win the game in the eighth, 8-7 on Monday night in Lake Butler. The Fightin’ Tigers, ranked No. 3 in Class 1A by Maxpreps, improve to 7-6 overall. The Eagles drop to 5-2. It was a see-saw affair that featured eight combined runs in the first inning. Union County led, 5-3 after one and still led, 6-4 entering the fourth.

UNION COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO