FedEx was a major pandemic beneficiary, but more recently its shares came under pressure. FedEx Corporation (FDX) is a leading logistics player that has seen its shares come under pressure over the last year. Today, shares seem inexpensive. FedEx will likely feel some near-term issues from high fuel prices and other inflationary effects, but in the long run, the outlook for FedEx is solid. We'll take a look at the upcoming earnings and what investors can expect from FedEx going forward.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 22 DAYS AGO