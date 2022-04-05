ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grading the Flyers’ Options for Vacant Captaincy

By Anthony Trudeau
Philadelphia Sports Nation
 1 day ago
When the Claude Giroux sweepstakes ended in a deal with the Florida Panthers, the Flyers wrapped up an era that spanned nearly a decade. “G,” despite logging 1000 games with the Orange and Black and at times being one of the league’s most effective forwards, saw his tenure as captain defined...

Philadelphia Sports Nation

