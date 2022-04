Timothy F. Shanahan, 70, passed away unexpectedly March 21, at his home in Haverhill. Born in Haverhill, he was the son of the late Joseph W. and Eileen F. (Boner) Shanahan. He was a graduate of Pentucket High School, class of 1969. For over 35 years he was employed as at the Raytheon Company. When his children were young, he coached their Little League Baseball teams and also coached in the Tri-Star Little League. Shanahan was a big Boston sports fan, enjoying a Red Sox game at Fenway or watching in his home. He also loved the Celtics, Bruins, and New England Patriots. A favorite quote was “Damn I’m Good.” He enjoyed spending time at the beach in Hampton, N.H. He loved his family and was devoted to them. Time spent during the holidays were his most cherished memories. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO