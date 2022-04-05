ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Starbucks Shares Are Sliding

By Adam Eckert
 1 day ago
Starbucks Corp SBUX shares are trading lower Tuesday following bearish analyst coverage from Wedbush. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan downgraded Starbucks from an Outperform rating to a Neutral...

