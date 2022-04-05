ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

CBP Commissioner outlines security without Title 42

By Christian Alejandro Ocampo
Laredo Morning Times
 1 day ago
A view of Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge, Wednesday, March 19, 2020, as seen from the United States side. (Danny Zaragoza /Laredo Morning Times)

After an announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated that the Title 42 public health order would be terminated on May 23, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency commissioner responded to the news on Monday by indicating several developments and plans to continue securing the border.

Title 42 was never an immigration policy but a law that "allows the government to prevent the introduction of individuals during certain public health emergencies," said Olga Byrne, immigration director at the International Rescue Committee on ABC news.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky’s order stated that the CDC determined that the danger of further introduction, transmission or spread of COVID-19 into the United States from covered non-citizens, as defined in the August order, ceased to be a serious danger to the public health.

"In making this determination, I have considered myriad facts, including epidemiological information such as the viral transmissibility and asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19; the epidemiology and spread of SARS-CoV-2 variants; the morbidity and mortality associated with the disease for individuals in certain risk categories; COVID-19 community levels; national levels of transmission and immunity; the availability and efficacy of vaccination and treatments; as well as public health concerns with congregate settings at border facilities," Walensky said.

"While holding non-citizens in congregate settings with limited options for COVID-19 mitigation is accompanied by inherent risk, the overall public health landscape in the United States has changed such that the justification for the August order is no longer sustained."

However, the CDC stipulated that if a variant of concern or a substantial change in the public health respective of the pandemic, they could determine a new order under 42 U.S.C. §§ 265, 268 and 42 C.F.R. § 71.40.

Walensky added that the May 23 date will allow states, local governments or law enforcement agencies time to fully resume Title 8 border processing. According to Magnus, the shift to Title 8 will see the return of the full range of options and returning immigrants will be sent to their countries of origin.

"Throughout our agency’s history, we have capably managed immigration at the border utilizing the authorities under Title 8 of the US Code (traditional immigration management authorities)," Commissioner Chris Magnus stated. "These authorities allow non-citizens appropriate access to make asylum claims and include a range of enforcement options to hold individuals accountable for entering the U.S. illegally.  This means most individuals who cross the border without legal authorization will be promptly placed in removal proceedings."

Magnus added that the order’s termination would most likely result in an increase in encounters above current high levels, but the CBP is preparing with in several ways throughout the agency. These include using CBP resources along the border including an increased use in technology, on-ground monitoring, drones and additional support personnel.

Walensky addressed those concerns of increased traffic, acknowledging that there will be an uptick in non-citizens being processed, but the Department of Homeland Security reported that there will be steps in place to plan for such increases, including by readying decompression plans, deploying additional personnel and resources to support U.S. Border Patrol, and enhancing its ability to safely hold non-citizens it encounters.

As for further and potential developments, the CBP plans to partner with other government agencies as well as non-government agencies throughout the border. These range from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Federal Emergency Management Agencies, the Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to possible non-governmental organizations, or NGOs, such as the Holding Institute, Catholic Charities and beyond.

With the anticipated increase, Magnus also indicated that CBP agents, processing coordinators and contractors -- sworn and non-sworn -- will be shifted to border areas to help patrol and process migrants. This may also lead the CBP to see additional short-term tent facilities to reduce overcrowding.

Aside from these potential measures, he also included:

  • Continuing work with foreign governments to increase economic opportunities and stem migration out of those countries.
  • Developing and utilizing new approaches in the use of social media to educate and warn migrants about the dangers of human smugglers (often associated with cartels) who facilitate travel to the U.S.
  • More effectively tracking the movements of various migrant groups who may be headed toward the U.S. border.
  • Maximizing the use of air and ground transportation to move migrants from sectors that are over capacity to other CBP locations.
  • Shifting our processing of migrants to utilize the full range of options under Title 8 (traditional immigration authorities).
  • Increasing the investigation and prosecution of human smuggling networks responsible for illegal border crossings.
  • Increasing access to and efficiency of the asylum system by restarting normal asylum-seeker processing at ports of entry and working with other DHS partners to decrease the length of these processes (this is being done, in part, by adopting a new rule to expedite processing by asylum officers).

"Our nation has asked for much of the CBP team over the past several years," Magnus stated. "This challenging work is not done; we face demanding days ahead. I am continually impressed by the dedication of CBP personnel every day and honored to serve as CBP’s Commissioner."

Locally, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz asked the federal government to not financially burden the city after the termination is set.

"We understand that every federal administration has its specific policies toward border security. All we ask is for such policies to be fully enforced, financed and operationally managed by the federal government without causing any significant financial or social impact to local communities," he said. "This requires for the federal government to be adequately prepared in terms of budgetary appropriations for facilities, personnel and other needed operational requirements. Federal government should not expect cities to use resources and money from the local taxes to pay for the implementation of federal policies."

