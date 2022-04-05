ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Advisory issued for Southeastern Elko County by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 07:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Advisory
Idaho8.com

High Wind Warning

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM TUESDAY... * WHAT...West-southwest winds sustained at 30 to 40 MPH with gusts of 50 to 60 MPH. Isolated gusts over 60 MPH are possible. * WHERE...Almost all of southeast Idaho, including but not limited to the eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, Snake River Plain, portions of the southern and eastern highlands, Bear Lake, Teton Valley, and the eastern Central Mountains. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving is expected for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust are possible, especially along Interstate 15 between Hamer and Idaho Falls, Interstate 15 between Blackfoot and Chubbuck, Interstate 86 between Pocatello Airport and American Falls, Idaho 39 between American Falls and Aberdeen, and Interstate 84 near Yale and Idahome. Isolated power outages and tree damage will be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Secure or bring inside loose outdoor items before the strong winds arrive. Use caution if driving. If you encounter severe blowing dust, do not stop on the roadway. Slow down, turn on your lights, and use the painted roadway lines to guide you. Look for a safe place to pull as far off the highway as possible. &&
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE THIS EVENING Periods of moderate to heavy snow will be possible this evening across portions of Northern Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin, along and south of the Iron Range. Visibilities may drop to a half mile or less at times, and minor snow accumulations are possible on roadways. Snow accumulations of an inch or two may be possible on grassy and frozen surfaces. If traveling, use caution and use low beam headlights.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Johnson; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee; Richardson WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
JOHNSON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barnes, Griggs, Nelson, Ransom, Sargent, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 03:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Griggs; Nelson; Ransom; Sargent; Steele; Western Walsh County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wet, slushy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Areas west of the Red River Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on wet slushy snow resulting in spotty slippery roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Burt, Cuming, Dodge, Thurston, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 03:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Burt; Cuming; Dodge; Thurston; Washington WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Washington, Dodge, Cuming, Burt and Thurston Counties. In Iowa, Harrison and Monona Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BURT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Crawford, Emmet, Kossuth, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Sac by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 03:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Crawford; Emmet; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected with periodic stronger gusts. * WHERE...Much of northwest Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn or swamp small craft. Also, high profile vehicles driving north or south today should be prepared for gusty NW cross winds. Target Area: Columbia; Lafayette; Miller; Union WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds will be sustained at 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph expected this afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of southern Arkansas, all of north and central Louisiana and for all of deep east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft on open waters. Also, high profile vehicles will have handling difficulties with cross winds along our I-49 corridor.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. Use extreme caution while driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects and stay away from large trees and unsecured objects. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds could blow down trees and possibly power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility may be highly variable due to areas of blowing dust. Use caution and be on the lookout for rapidly changing conditions.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Kittson, Norman, West Marshall, West Polk, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 03:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; Kittson; Norman; West Marshall; West Polk; Wilkin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wet, slushy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Red River Valley in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on wet slushy snow resulting in spotty slippery roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Colfax, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 03:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Cedar; Colfax; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Wayne WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Colfax, Platte, Stanton, Boone, Madison, Wayne, Antelope, Pierce, Knox and Cedar Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Bottineau, Bowman, Grant, Hettinger, McHenry, McLean by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 03:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location. High profile vehicles should use caution while driving. Target Area: Adams; Bottineau; Bowman; Grant; Hettinger; McHenry; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Slope; Stark; Ward WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT/6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Much of central and southwest North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT/6 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Fall River, Hermosa Foot Hills, Northern Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-07 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Fall River; Hermosa Foot Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Southern Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The Northern Foot Hills, the Southern Foot Hills, the Fall River County Plains and the Hermosa Foot Hills. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy