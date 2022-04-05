The girls are ready to show the guys how it is done

DDD photography

Port Bolivar Volunteer Fire DepartmentBulls on Bolivar 2022

Only a couple of days away and so excited to announce a new addition to Bulls on Bolivar.

We all love Cowboys We already know that.

What about cowgirls???

What about cowgirls riding bucking bulls???

Well, you are reading it right here...



We will have some cowgirls showing the guys how to do it on Saturday, April 9th!

Yes, you read that right.

The cowboys and cowgirls will be here Saturday.

You really don't want to miss this.