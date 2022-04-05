ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

ISP, FBI name so-called ‘I-65 killer’ through investigative genealogy

By Izzy Karpinski
WANE 15
WANE 15
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PB40J_0ezwSDJj00

INDIANAPOLIS — After more than 30 years, Indiana State Police have identified the so-called I-65 killer. ISP says investigative genealogy was used to name Harry Edward Greenwell as the man that killed at least three women along the I-65 corridor in the late 1980s.

According to ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield, crime scene samples were use in conjunction with investigative technology to match Greenwell. Fifield said the match was “99.9999% positive.”

Greenwell died in January 2013, officials confirmed. ISP said he had been in and out of prison several times, even escaping on two separate occasions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIrd3_0ezwSDJj00
Harry Edward Greenwell, provided by ISP

ISP, the FBI, and the Elizabethtown, Kentucky and Columbus, Indiana police departments made the announcement in front of a room filled with loved ones of the victims including Kim Gilbert Wright, the daughter of Jeanne Gilbert.

“I celebrate her. I encourage everyone else to celebrate her,” said Gilbert Wright about her mother.

Officials stressed no matter how old an investigation is, police will continue to look for leads and evidence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v07E2_0ezwSDJj00
Display featuring photos of Peggy Gill, Jeanne Gilbert, Vicki Heath

“The message is you might be able to hide for a while but we’re going to find you,” said ISP superintendent Douglas Carter.

“These cases illustrate the importance of seeing every investigation through to the very end. Law enforcement officers are taught to never give up and to follow to where the facts lead them, however an experienced officer will trust their instincts as well,” added Lt. Matt Harris of the Columbus, Indiana Police Department.

According to Herbert Stapleton, the FBI Special Agent in charge of Indianapolis office, the investigative genealogy process started in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CtaOw_0ezwSDJj00

I-65 killer timeline

February 1987 : According to the Unresolved podcast , the I-65 killer first struck on February 21, 1987 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Vicki Heath was 41 years old and working the front desk at a Super 8 motel the night she was murdered. The podcast recounts guests found the lobby to be in disarray the following morning with no sign of Heath. When police were called to search the property, they found Heath’s body behind the Super 8’s dumpster. She had been shot and sexually assaulted.

March 1989 : It wasn’t until two years later when the killer took the lives of two Indiana women: 24-year-old Mary “Peggy” Gill and 34-year-old Jeanne Gilbert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pUmQI_0ezwSDJj00
Photo courtesy of the Rensselaer Republican

On March 2, 1989, Peggy Gill was working as a night auditor at a Days Inn in Merrillville, Indiana. The American Crime Journal reports 70 rooms had been booked at the time of Gill’s 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift. She checked in her last guest around 1:30 a.m. on March 3 when investigators say someone forced her from the desk.

What we know about the latest developments in the Delphi murders

The Days Inn manager reported Gill missing after she did not call in to check with her that morning. Police arrived at the motel and found the desk’s cash drawer had been pried open with $179 missing from the till.

Officers then searched the motel and found Gill’s body shortly after 6:30 a.m. at the end of a vacant hall, according to the American Crime Journal . She had also been raped and shot twice in the head.

Police say sometime after Gill was murdered, the killer drove 52 miles south on I-65 to the Remington Days Inn.

Jeanne Gilbert of Rensselaer was behind the front desk after she agreed to switch shifts with a coworker in order to see her daughter cheer in a high school sectional game, the American Crime Journal reports.

Her last known interaction was around 4:30 a.m. when she made a courtesy wake-up call to a guest.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TisvN_0ezwSDJj00
    Jeanne Gilbert, courtesy of WLFI
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGDxM_0ezwSDJj00
    Jeanne Gilbert, courtesy of WLFI

Sometime after that, she was forced from the motel and into a car for the last ride of her life.

Gilbert’s body was found less than two hours later on County Road 150 West just northwest of Brookston in White County. That’s a little more than a one-hour drive from where Peggy Gill was killed in Merrillville if you take I-65.

Gilbert had been shot three times and was also sexually assaulted.

January 1990

The American Crime Journal reports the same suspect sexually assaulted a female employee during an armed robbery at a Days Inn in Columbus, Indiana on January 2, 1990.

The woman survived and was also to give police a description which led to a composite sketch of the suspect. She said he was around 6 feet tall with a gray beard and green eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2lP2_0ezwSDJj00
Composite sketch of I-65 killer, courtesy of ISP

According to a WLFI report, in 2010, DNA linked the I-65 killer to all four crimes. The same gun was also used in the murders of Peggy Gill and Jeanne Gilbert, according to ACJ .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Police chase in Wayne County leaves 1 dead

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Randolph County man has died after police say he stole a semi-tractor and assaulted a Richmond police officer. Police later identified the suspect as 40-year-old Troy M. Lewis of Randolph County. According to Indiana State Police, Tuesday morning, off duty Richmond police officer Austin Adams responded to a theft […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

Man dead after shooting on Paulding road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- One man is dead after a fatal shooting occurred on the 3400 block of East Paulding Rd. According to a release from FWPD, officers arrived at a parking lot in the 3400 block of E. Paulding Rd at 7:46 p.m. to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound next to […]
PAULDING, OH
FOX59

I-65 murder suspect arrested in Texas after body found in Ind.

A Florida man was arrested for murder in connection to a man’s body being found on I-65 in White County earlier in March, according to Indiana State Police. On March 8, police were called to a stretch of I-65 (187.5 mile marker) just south of the State Road 18 exit in the Brookston area. Cleanup […]
WHITE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Elizabethtown, IN
State
Kentucky State
City
Columbus, IN
Columbus, IN
Crime & Safety
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Delphi, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Indiana teen charged in death of girl, 6, to remain in jail

A judge says a 15-year-old boy accused of molesting and fatally strangling a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl last year will remain held at a county jail as he awaits trial. The boy’s attorneys asked a St. Joseph County judge during a Wednesday court hearing to send the teen back to the county’s juvenile facility. But the judge repeatedly denied those requests, saying that while the situation was not ideal the juvenile center will not take the young defendant. The boy is being held in the St. Joseph County Jail. He's charged as an adult in the March 2021 death of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Hoosiers Can Legally Carry Handguns Without Permits Beginning July 2022

Indiana residents will soon be able to legally carry handguns throughout the state without a permit. After much opposition, earlier this month the Indiana House passed a measure to allow "constitutional carry" by a 69-30 vote and the Senate by a 30-20 vote. On Monday, March 21st, Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law that will allow Hoosiers to carry their handgun without a permit.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Genealogy#Indiana State Police#Isp#I 65#Isp Sgt#Isp Isp
WLWT 5

Missing Indiana runaway found dead along bike trail

KOKOMO, Ind. — A missing Indiana runaway teen has been found dead after a weekslong search. The Kokomo Police Department said officers were called to a bike trail on Monday for a report of a body found. Video above: Daily Dose Podcast: Zelensky to speak to Congress, Pfizer fourth...
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

‘I will kill you right here’: Court docs shed light into shooting of tow truck driver along I-70

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Court documents reveal more about the events leading to the shooting of a tow truck driver along I-70 in Hendricks County, with the victim saying the accused shooter exhibited odd behavior during the encounter. This week, Joseph Jackson, 22, of Raytown, Missouri, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, neglect of […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WANE-TV

What Indiana’s no-permit carry bill means for gun owners

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana may soon join 21 states allowing permit-less gun carry. House Bill 1296 repeals the law that requires a person to obtain a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. The Indiana Senate approved the bill 30-20 on Tuesday after House members earlier voted 68-30 largely...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Family, cops still pleading for tips in disappearance of Ciera Breland

CARMEL, Ind. — It has now been nearly a month since anyone has seen 31-year-old Ciera Breland. The Carmel mother was last seen at a home in Johns Creek, Ga. on February 24. Police there say Ciera was captured on a surveillance camera. However, Ciera wasn’t reported missing until Feb. 26 when her husband, Xavier, […]
CARMEL, IN
WIBC.com

Police: Woman Shot at Bar, Then Later Involved in Crash On I-65

INDIANAPOLIS–A woman died Saturday morning after a shooting and car crash, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police heard there were shots fired just after 2 a.m. at JD’s Pub on Eagle Highlands Way. That’s near Eagle Creek Parkway and 38th Street. When the police arrived, they could not find a victim. Then they were told that the victim was being driven to the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy