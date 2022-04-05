FEMA continuing to provide funeral assistance for COVID-19 victims

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing assistance for bereaved families as part of its COVID-19 operation and, in Region 3 (which includes Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic) has now contributed more than $208 million in funding.

That money has been provided in funeral assistance to families in need. Funds have been sent to more than 30,000 bereaved families to the states of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania and to those in Washington, D. C.

In Virginia, families have received a total of more than $44.6 million. Region 3 staff members are working to spread awareness of the funeral assistance program, hoping to help provide more relief to families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.

For details, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance or call 844-684-6333.