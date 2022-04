Known as a "devil in jump boots" and a "petty tyrant," Herbert Sobel was one of the strictest U.S. Army officers during World War II. To historian Stephen E. Ambrose, who wrote the book Band of Brothers, U.S. Army officer Herbert Sobel was “a petty tyrant put into a position in which he had absolute power.” To Major Richard Winters, who served under Sobel, he was “just plain mean.” But while this portrayal of Sobel has been dominant for years, his loved ones tell a different story.

