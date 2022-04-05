Soap shop opens in Short Pump

Buff City Soap, a retail franchise known for its plant-based soap and body products made in-store, will open a Short Pump location April 7 at 11341 West Broad Street, Suite 175. The new store will celebrate by giving free soap for a year to the first 50 shoppers who visit each day April 7 to 10. The giveaways will begin at 9 a.m. April 7, 8 and 9 and 11 a.m. April 10.

A grand opening event will be held from May 27 to 29 and will provide customers a second chance to win a free year’s worth of soap. Normal store hours will be Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. as well as noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For details, visit www.buffcitysoap.com.