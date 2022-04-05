ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Short Pump, VA

Soap shop opens in Short Pump

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12sPxy_0ezwQl3t00

Buff City Soap, a retail franchise known for its plant-based soap and body products made in-store, will open a Short Pump location April 7 at 11341 West Broad Street, Suite 175. The new store will celebrate by giving free soap for a year to the first 50 shoppers who visit each day April 7 to 10. The giveaways will begin at 9 a.m. April 7, 8 and 9 and 11 a.m. April 10.

A grand opening event will be held from May 27 to 29 and will provide customers a second chance to win a free year’s worth of soap. Normal store hours will be Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. as well as noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For details, visit www.buffcitysoap.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Opelika-Auburn News

Former loan originator opens a coffee shop in Opelika and calls it 'The Coffee Shop'

“The Coffee Shop” is new on the block, sporting a name that speaks for itself and serving up unique drinks with a purpose. The simplicity reflected in the store’s name is exactly what Gleason Jones was striving for when he first opened. Following a period of materialism in his life, Jones said he decided he wanted to start afresh and go back to the basics.
OPELIKA, AL
Herald-Journal

Stop and pop: First soda shop opens in Nibley

Looking for a refreshing drink in the coming spring days? Nibley’s first soda shop, Ginny’s Pit Stop, has got you covered. Founded by sisters Becky Johnson and Marilee Warnick, the new soda shop operates out of the former Bob’s Service Station on the corner of 25 West 3200 South — a business once owned by the sisters’ parents, Bob and Ginny.
NIBLEY, UT
Thrillist

Here's How to Get a Dozen Glazed Donuts from Krispy Kreme for $1

April is here, and for today, and today only, fans can celebrate the beginning of the month with Krispy Kreme. The donut company is offering donut lovers $1 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of a Chocolate Glazed dozen. To take advantage of the 24-donut deal, you'll need to order...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Short Pump, VA
Local
Virginia Business
WPTV

Grab a free frozen treat from Dairy Queen on Free Cone Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Dairy Queen is welcoming the start of spring in the best...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Coffee Mate's New Creamer Captures The Flavors Of This Iconic Ice Cream Treat

If you like ice cream and dessert — and let's face it, that probably describes quite a few people — then Coffee Mate's newest liquid coffee creamer flavor might end up on your grocery list. The popular brand just announced that it will be adding a brand new flavor, one that takes its inspiration from one of the most decadent ice cream truck classics on the market: the Drumstick.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Dairy Queen's Returning Blizzard Is Inspired By A Popular Festival Food

When you think of carnivals, you probably think of carousels, games, fried food, and, of course, cotton candy. No day at the fair can be complete without a helping of this sweet, colorful, sugar-spun treat. And now, fans of Dairy Queen will be able to enjoy this iconic festival flavor without having to spend a day at the fairgrounds. The popular ice cream chain will be helping to ring in the warmer weather this year with the return of its limited-edition Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat, which will be April's Blizzard of the Month (via Instagram). This Blizzard puts the classic flavor of cotton candy into the brand's signature soft serve, which then gets topped off with colorful "cotton candy sprinkles," per Dairy Queen. As the finishing touch, the treat is served upside down for maximum flavor and enjoyment.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buff City Soap
Awesome 98

For 2 Days Only Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Green Doughnuts

You don’t need much luck to score a free doughnut from Krispy Kreme this week, but you do need to wear green, aka Krispy Green. To honor St. Patrick’s Day, Krispy Kreme is turning their original glazed doughnuts green and making a special offer for customers. If you come into the a participating store wearing green on March 16th or 17th, you’ll get a free green doughnut. No purchase is necessary, but you do need to limit one free O’riginal Glazed doughnut per person per day, and the offer is not valid with any other offer or coupon, for delivery or online ordering.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Dairy Queen Just Dropped Two Sweet Menu Items For Spring

Much like hot chocolate goes with snow and pumpkin spice with autumn leaves, ice cream goes alongside blazing summer heat. While we're not totally in summer just yet, the weather's starting to break and the days are slowly but surely getting warmer. Ice cream companies are already beginning to cash in on the anticipation for summer's return, and Dairy Queen is no exception.
RESTAURANTS
KISS 104.1

Two More Shops Open in Restored Binghamton Building

Additional businesses have started operating at the Number 5 Commons development in Binghamton's South Side. Common Soil Juicery opened for business Monday in a building at 39 South Washington Street. The space was last used by La Tazza coffeehouse. Co-owners Riley Stichter and Julie Chambers have been working over the...
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Eater

A Fried Chicken Follow-Up to Khao Noodle Shop Is Now Open

The transformation from noodle shop to fried chicken shack is compete in East Dallas. Chef Donny Sirisavath announced in February that he had closed down his nationally-acclaimed Laotian restaurant Khao Noodle Shop and would debut Darkoo’s Chicken Shack in its place at 4812 Bryan Street, Suite #101. This time,...
DALLAS, TX
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – Mar. 28, 2022

Draper Aden Associates, an engineering firm based in Henrico County, recently announced new hires and a promotion. Greg Smith has been hired as division manager for the firm’s Site Development and Infrastructure Division. In this role, he will provide strategic guidance and manage the firm’s site development and infrastructure projects throughout Virginia. Smith previously worked at Timmons Group and has over 30 years of leadership, project management, and engineering experience. Alan Meekins has been hired as program manager for the firm’s Energy Division. In this role, he will support the firm’s energy clients through a variety of projects. Meekins spent more than 35 years working with Dominion Energy, and most recently Primoris T&D, before joining Draper Aden. Additionally, Courtney Callis has been promoted to human resources director. In this role, she will manage the firm’s HR team and is responsible for HR initiatives and programs throughout the company. Callis joined Draper Aden in 2007 and was most recently a payroll and benefits manager.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WYTV.com

Free Cone Day back at local Dairy Queens

(WKBN) – Spring has started and Monday is a perfect day to make sure your taste buds are ready. Dairy Queen is handing out free ice cream cones at most of its locations. Free Cone Day is a welcome to spring and ice cream season. Dairy Queen will give...
RESTAURANTS
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy