Erie, PA

New details released after student shot at Erie school

By Cris Belle
 2 days ago

(Video credit: Omar Hill via Storyful)

ERIE, Pa. (WJW) — One student was shot inside Erie High School in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning.

Multiple shots were fired shortly after 9:20 a.m. in the building at 3325 Cherry St. The student who was injured was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to the Erie Public Schools Superintendent Brian Polito in a Facebook post .

Officers secured the building and began to dismiss students classroom-by-classroom about an hour after the shooting.

By noon on Tuesday, officers were investigating and continuing to search for a known person of interest who fled the building, Polito said.

Polito said in part:

“We are devastated and angered by this senseless tragedy, and we are all hoping for the full and speedy recovery of the student involved. I want to thank district and city police for their very prompt and thorough response. Incidents like these are a reflection of a troubling rise in youth violence in Erie.

As we ask the entire community to come together to address this challenge, we are working on a comprehensive plan for students and staff to safely return to school. The wellbeing of our students and staff is and always will be our priority, and we will take every measure possible to ensure their safety and security.”

Counselors who are trained to help meet the emotional needs of the students, staff and parents became available Tuesday afternoon.

Classes will not be in session for Erie High School students for the rest of the week. The district will observe Spring Break next week, April 11 through April 18.

