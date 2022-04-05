ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Nearly 2 pounds of fentanyl seized in multi-department bust, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County Sheriff’s Office made a substantial narcotics bust.

On April 1, deputies conducted a traffic stop and searched Jarvis James Siler’s vehicle and found a “trafficking amount” of Fentanyl and MDMA.

The drugs were seized, and a search warrant was obtained for a business in Archdale operated by Siler. More fentanyl was found and seized. After the search in Archdale, High Point Police Department assisted in another search warrant at Siler’s residence in High Point, where they found more fentanyl.

During the course of this investigation, 1.7 pounds of fentanyl and 3.82 grams of MDMA were seized.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Winston-Salem Police Department, Kernersville Police Department, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, High Point Police Department, Archdale Police Department and the DEA.

Jarvis James Siler was charged by Randolph County Sheriff’s Office with four counts of felony trafficking in heroin and felony trafficking in MDMA.

He was transported to Randolph County Detention Center and given a $180,000.00 secured bond plus electronic house arrest.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected to be filed.

Tim Ross
1d ago

Thank you law enforcement. These drug dealers are parasites on society.

