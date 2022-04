[McLean, VA] April 8, 2022 – The Alzheimer’s Association will hold its first-ever Ride to End ALZ in the Nation’s Capital on Saturday, May 15. More than 160 riders from Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia, as well as from states as far away as Texas, Minnesota, and Hawaii, have registered for the inaugural […] The post Alzheimer’s Association Ride to End Alzheimer’s coming to the National Capital Region appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

