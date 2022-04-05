ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

10 Easy Easter Dinner Ideas That Are Totally Celebration-Worthy

By Phoebe Fry
Real Simple
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're searching for some easy Easter dinner ideas, we've got you covered! One of the things we love most about the April holiday is that there's room to be creative. You could go the more traditional route with a hearty ham or leg of lamb (nothing wrong with that!), but...

www.realsimple.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

23 Crazy-Good Ground Beef Casserole Recipes for Every Night of the Week

The reason everyone loves a casserole with ground beef is because a) they’re easy to make, b) they’re super cheap—a package of ground beef starts at $4.26 in most parts of the country—and c) they produce lots and lots of leftovers so you can stretch one recipe into several meals for lunch and dinner the next day.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Sunday#Pie Crust#Vegetables#Fish#Food Drink#Swiss#Melted Gruy Re
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Taste Of Home

We Made a Frozen Pudding Dessert from 1968 and It’s Still Amazing Today

While flipping through favorite vintage cookbooks, one in particular caught my eye: the Jell-O Pudding Ideabook published in 1968. Small cooking booklets like this were popular through the ’50s and ’60s as home cooks looked for ways to make creative meals and desserts from convenience foods like Jell-O gelatin and instant pudding. The Ideabook is full of recipes that turn Jell-O pudding mixes into everything from cookies to pies, and under the “Frozen Fancies” section, a recipe for a frozen pudding dessert that I was just dying to try.
RECIPES
Salon

15 breakfast casserole recipes worth rolling out of bed for

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical — they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven't risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They're also delicious. Who wouldn't want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there's French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I'm not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I'm here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
RECIPES
cookfortoday

Homemade spaghetti sauce makes a great meal.

If spaghetti is on your favorite food list and could eat day after day, this recipe is for you!. Reserve a morning that allows time to make up a large quantity of spaghetti sauce. Prepare and serve immediately after cooking; freeze the rest for later.
ETOnline.com

16 Easter Gift Ideas for Babies and Their Baskets

Easter is right around the corner. Whether you have a new baby, a growing toddler or even an older kiddo, there's arguably no greater joy than getting to ring in the holiday with your child — especially if it's one of their first times celebrating the spring occasion. And getting to put together a fun Easter basket for your baby is one of the best ways to make the holiday even more memorable.
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

This Is the Best Frozen Vegetable Side Dish You Can Buy at Aldi

This post is an Aldi twofer: You get two tips for the price of one! (And, hey, this post cost you $0, so it’s an extra good deal.) The first tip is simple: Pay attention to the empty or nearly empty shelves. This is usually an indicator that an item is super popular — it’s in such high demand that it needs to be restocked. That’s how I learned about Red Bag Chicken, and it’s what brings me to my next tip: Buy the frozen green beans with cashews and miso sauce.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Unique Dish The Pioneer Woman Just Learned How To Make

Celebrity home cook, TV personality, and blogger Ree Drummond — better known as "The Pioneer Woman" — has built her brand on the cowboy comfort food she cooks up in her ranch-style Oklahoma kitchen. According to her website, a typical spread of Drummond's signature dishes might include "broccoli-cheese orzotto, tomato soup, and chicken nuggets with cheese and marinara and more cheese." Take a quick glance at Drummond's latest recipes on Food Network, and you'll find fare like pot roast, cheese-stuffed pasta, and beef stew with vegetables. All in all, her repertoire tends to lean on simple and hearty meals.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy