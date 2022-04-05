ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Harness racing and baseball exhibits go together at Goshen Library

Cover picture for the articleGoshen, NY – The Goshen Public Library & Historical Society and the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame recently received funding from the Southeastern New York Library Resource Council for the creation of a joint exhibit and public programming. These two organizations jointly present “Base Ball at...

WCAX

Holocaust exhibit opens at Burlington library

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new exhibit at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington educates visitors about the Holocaust. The “Courage to Remember” features 40 panels teaching about the Holocaust from 1933 to 1945 and the mass murder of six million Jews, political dissenters, homosexuals, and the mentally ill by the Nazi Germans before and during World War II. But the exhibit also aims to show people that the root causes -- including fascism -- persist and it teaches people how to spot them.
BURLINGTON, VT
Winston-Salem Journal

Barbara Rizza Mellin exhibits Asian brush paintings at Forsyth Central Library in Winston-Salem

ART EXHIBIT: The art exhibition “A Joy Forever: Asian Brush Paintings” by artist and art historian Barbara Rizza Mellin will be on display through March 30 at Forsyth Central Library, Second Floor Art Gallery at 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Taking its title from a John Keats’ line of poetry, “A think of beauty is a joy forever,” this exhibit features 23 works created in a modern interpretation of an ancient Chinese technique. “What I love about Asian Brush Painting is the simple elegance of the natural subjects, plus the real and apparent spontaneity of the process,” Mellin explains. She creates each image at one sitting, with no preliminary drawing. The idea is to capture the natural essence of the flowers rather than a detailed botanical copy. She uses water color painting and calligraphic line drawing with bamboo brushes. Mellin is a member of Artworks Gallery and national, international and local arts organizations.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCIA

Lincoln Library, Museum opening new exhibit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is opening a new exhibit this week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The exhibit is named “Stories of Survival: Object. Image. Memory.” It was developed by the Illinois Holocaust Museum and features a number of objects and personal items that belonged to people who survived […]
LINCOLN, IL

