HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson will once again hold its citywide cleanup event. This year's event is scheduled for April 30 and May 1. The city will be placing dumpsters at 14 locations around the city so residents can dispose of unwanted items. As before, there is a limit to what can be placed in the dumpsters.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO