Topeka, KS

National Champions return to Topeka today

By Michael Dakota
 1 day ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The NCAA National Championship winners, the Kansas Jayhawks, returned to Topeka Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m., according to the Topeka Regional Airport.

A celebration was planned at Memorial Stadium with gates opening at 3:15 p.m., the team was scheduled to arrive at 4:15 p.m.

Jayhawks win fourth National Championship

On Monday night, the University of Kansas beat the University of North Carolina, 72-69, to bring home the trophy.

This is KU’s fourth national championship and the second under Bill Self. The win makes Self one of three active men’s basketball head coaches with more than one national title.

Remy Martin changes mindset, embraces unexpected role

NEW ORLEANS (KSNT)- Remy Martin committed to transfer to Kansas in May. He was named preseason Big 12 Player of the Year in October. It goes without saying that Martin, and the Kansas fan base, expected him to be in the starting lineup. However, after battling injuries throughout the regular season the starting five was […]
College Basketball World Heartbroken For Armando Bacot

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
Charles Barkley Is Getting Blamed For Kansas’ Performance Tonight

So far on Monday night, the North Carolina Tar Heels are getting the better of the Kansas Jayhawks in the national title game. Kansas jumped out to an early lead, but North Carolina used a 14-0 run in the first half to take a 40-25 lead into the break. With the Tar Heels holding a 15-point advantage, fans are criticizing Charles Barkley for his pre-game prediction.
Dick Vitale Reveals If Kansas’ NCAA Title Could Be Revoked

Just two days ago, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks added another national title to the school’s illustrious history. Kansas used an historic comeback to take down the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night. After falling down 40-25 in the first half, the Jayhawks erased a 15-point deficit en route to a 72-69 victory.
Kansas Fans Are Not Happy With Kenny Smith Tonight

Turner Sports’ NCAA Tournament coverage always draws mixed reactions, as NBA analysts like Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith are on prominent display. Monday night, Smith is taking some heat from Kansas Jayhawks fans. Throughout the tournament, Smith has struggled to correctly pronounce the name of Kansas’ best player –...
NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
Paul Finebaum Names Team Under Huge Pressure In 2022

Texas A&M is expected to be a team under a lot of spotlight this season. The Aggies are fresh off securing the top overall recruiting class for 2022 which means expectations are going to be through the roof. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum echoed that sentiment as well since last year wasn’t...
Jaylin Williams’ NBA decision is in

Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams had a breakout season for the Razorbacks in 2021-22 and in doing so established himself as a legitimate NBA prospect. On Monday, Williams announced his intention to test the NBA draft waters this summer. He will not hire an agent, however, leaving open an opportunity for him to return to Arkansas if the feedback he receives from the professional ranks is unsatisfactory. “I will keep all my options open and, after going through the process and talking with my family, my support group and the Arkansas coaching staff, I will make an informed decision when the appropriate...
Kwame Evans Jr, No. 2 Recruit, Down To 5 Schools

Top 2023 prospect Kwame Evans Jr. has reportedly whittled down his list to five schools. According to Joe Tipton of On3, the power forward from Florida’s Montverde Academy has cut down his final candidates to Oregon, Indiana, Auburn, Kentucky, and UCLA. Evans has only made an official visit to...
