Nevada State

Warmth and wind in the 8-day forecast

 1 day ago

It’s back to sunny skies with some developing breezes today and highs that will be even warmer, up near 90 degrees. The breezy winds will pick up through the day into Wednesday lifting areas of dust and swirling the pollen around. Temperatures will be on a real roller coaster for the week as cooler systems come and go through southern Nevada. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a 30-degree swing between the weekend and next week.

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

