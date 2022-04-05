Bay Area's E-40 launches Black-owned ice cream line with six new flavors

E-40 seen at BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on Friday, May 26, 2017, in Napa, Calif. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Ice cream just got a little sweeter with Vallejo-born rapper E-40 calling the shots on a line of new ice cream flavors under his food brand Goon With A Spoon .

On March 31, a smiling E-40 sitting behind six colorful pints of ice cream announced through Instagram that he was expanding his reach into the food and beverage industry by getting into the ice cream game. He's already seen success with his foray into everything from oak barrel-aged tequila to packs of sausage links ready for the barbecue.

"Expanding the brand & getting into the ice cream game! 100 percent, Black-owned!" the social media post read.

Besides his more than 30-year career in music, E-40, born Earl Stevens, has thrown his name behind several spirits such as his tequila brand E. Cuarenta, his Earl Stevens Selections line of sweet and fruity moscato wines and his ready-to-drink rum cocktail, Sluricane Hurricane. Sluricane, at 18% alcohol by volume, is a riff off the song "Hurricane" from his time with the rap group The Click.

In 2021, Stevens founded the Goon With A Spoon gourmet food brand that even collaborated with Justin Kinder of Kinder’s Meats, Deli and BBQ to launch packs of hot and mild beef sausages, plus other flavors like Philly cheesesteak and teriyaki pineapple chicken.

Now, the Bay Area rapper is slingin' ice cream flavors, a venture that was four years in the making, according to his post on Instagram on April 2. Although which grocery stores will carry the Goon With A Spoon-brand ice cream are unknown at this time, fans of the multi-platinum entrepreneur will be able to pick from six flavors when they eventually grace their neighborhood markets, including bourbon vanilla, cookie dough, strawberry, vanilla bean, chocolate chip and salted caramel.