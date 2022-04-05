ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Bay Area's E-40 launches Black-owned ice cream line with six new flavors

By Steph Rodriguez
SFGate
SFGate
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u86PC_0ezwMB3L00
E-40 seen at BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on Friday, May 26, 2017, in Napa, Calif.  (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Ice cream just got a little sweeter with Vallejo-born rapper E-40 calling the shots on a line of new ice cream flavors under his food brand Goon With A Spoon .

On March 31, a smiling E-40 sitting behind six colorful pints of ice cream announced through Instagram that he was expanding his reach into the food and beverage industry by getting into the ice cream game. He's already seen success with his foray into everything from oak barrel-aged tequila to packs of sausage links ready for the barbecue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GOON WITH THE SPOON (@goonwiththespoon)

"Expanding the brand & getting into the ice cream game! 100 percent, Black-owned!" the social media post read.

Besides his more than 30-year career in music, E-40, born Earl Stevens, has thrown his name behind several spirits such as his tequila brand E. Cuarenta, his Earl Stevens Selections line of sweet and fruity moscato wines and his ready-to-drink rum cocktail, Sluricane Hurricane. Sluricane, at 18% alcohol by volume, is a riff off the song "Hurricane" from his time with the rap group The Click.

In 2021, Stevens founded the Goon With A Spoon gourmet food brand that even collaborated with Justin Kinder of Kinder’s Meats, Deli and BBQ to launch packs of hot and mild beef sausages, plus other flavors like Philly cheesesteak and teriyaki pineapple chicken.

Now, the Bay Area rapper is slingin' ice cream flavors, a venture that was four years in the making, according to his post on Instagram on April 2. Although which grocery stores will carry the Goon With A Spoon-brand ice cream are unknown at this time, fans of the multi-platinum entrepreneur will be able to pick from six flavors when they eventually grace their neighborhood markets, including bourbon vanilla, cookie dough, strawberry, vanilla bean, chocolate chip and salted caramel.

Comments / 25

Mzchavette !
1d ago

How exciting! I wish 40 nothing but absolute success in his new venture!

Reply
8
Olympia Mays
20h ago

Chicken wings and now Ice Cream. The wings are GOOD!!!! I wonder if 1 flavor will be calle 40 water and another Slurricane. 🤣

Reply(1)
2
Related
Mashed

Coffee Mate's New Creamer Captures The Flavors Of This Iconic Ice Cream Treat

If you like ice cream and dessert — and let's face it, that probably describes quite a few people — then Coffee Mate's newest liquid coffee creamer flavor might end up on your grocery list. The popular brand just announced that it will be adding a brand new flavor, one that takes its inspiration from one of the most decadent ice cream truck classics on the market: the Drumstick.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

A Popular Trader Joe's Ice Cream Flavor Is Back And Shoppers Are Thrilled

Spring is officially here, which means warm weather and longer days are finally on the horizon. But this time of year doesn't just mean the return of pleasant weather — it also means the return of many of our favorite warm weather treats. And the number one treat that most people can't wait to enjoy? Ice cream. According to a survey conducted by Harris Poll in 2015, ice cream is the nation's favorite summer food, with two out of three Americans ranking it higher than other classic summer foods like burgers and pie (via PR Newswire).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
thesource.com

E-40 Launches New Sparking Lines to His Spirits Brand

Blueberry and Orangesicle flavored sparkling wines were formally introduced to E-40’s powerful “Earl Stevens Selections” wine brands. The launch of the new tastes is the latest step in E-40’s push into the wine sector. E-40 has positioned himself as one of the most prominent celebrity wine fans and entrepreneurs in the last year, releasing numerous new flavors like Cotton Candy, Cali-Mocho Red Wine and Cola, Watermelon, Mango Peach as well as a Prosecco DOC and Prosecco Rose DOC.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Vallejo, CA
Napa, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
Vallejo, CA
Entertainment
City
Strawberry, CA
Napa, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Entertainment
City
Napa, CA
Napa, CA
Entertainment
Vallejo, CA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Popculture

Disneyland Restaurant Closing Indefinitely

Another Disney attraction is shutting its doors, at least for a little while. Blue Bayou, the popular restaurant located in Disneyland's New Orleans Square inside the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, will be closing "indefinitely" beginning in April. According to a notice on the official Disneyland Resort website, "Blue Bayou will be closed for refurbishment beginning April 21, 2022. Please check back here for updates." Disney did not disclose how long the closure would last.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E 40#Rum Cocktail#Barbecue#Food Drink#Social Media Post#Sluricane Hurricane
Mashed

Kroger Just Dropped Two Decadent Ice Cream Flavors

America sure loves ice cream. According to Frozen Dessert Supplies, some of the most-loved ice cream flavors around the country are Buttered Pecan, Birthday Cake, and Moose Tracks, and of course, nothing compares to the original vanilla or chocolate varieties. While the tried-and-true standards are classics for a reason, grocery store chain Kroger is shaking things up with the introduction of two new ice cream flavors that have social media buzzing.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

Ben & Jerry's Just Resurrected a Flavor from Its Ice Cream Graveyard

Ben & Jerry's famously maintains a Flavor Graveyard—with actual tombstones!—that honors discontinued ice cream flavors. Some stay there forever. Others get another chance and are, as the company puts it, "rein-cone-nated." Get it? Anyway, the ice cream maker announced Thursday that it's officially bringing a once-beloved flavor back from the dead: Dublin Mudslide.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Dairy Queen Just Dropped Two Sweet Menu Items For Spring

Much like hot chocolate goes with snow and pumpkin spice with autumn leaves, ice cream goes alongside blazing summer heat. While we're not totally in summer just yet, the weather's starting to break and the days are slowly but surely getting warmer. Ice cream companies are already beginning to cash in on the anticipation for summer's return, and Dairy Queen is no exception.
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
7K+
Followers
956
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy