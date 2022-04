Mountaineers, Thundering Herd combine for 17 pitchers as WVU wins rivalry rout. The season series in West Virginia’s biggest in-state rivalry is going to the Mountaineers. Despite a good start on the scoreboard from Marshall (13-16-1), West Virginia (17-10) thrashed the Thundering Herd 17-4. The Mountaineers took advantage of a struggling Herd pitching staff as they put 16 hits on the board.

MARSHALL COUNTY, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO