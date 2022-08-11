Related
Growing number of high schoolers are opting out of higher education
There are 4 million fewer students in college now than there were 10 years ago, a trend possibly caused by a growing skepticism of a degree's value. The Hechinger Report's Jon Marcus explains the reasonings behind the shift and its long-term consequences. Aug. 10, 2022.
The Hill
