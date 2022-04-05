Critical fire warning issued for several counties in the Permian Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar) -The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for all of West Texas and Southeast New Mexico. This warning comes after a combination of strong winds and high temperatures as well as humidity that the area has experienced for weeks at a time.

In a news release, the National Weather Service says that the weather we’re experiencing increases the potential for fires. People living in the Permian Basin are advised to avoid using any open flames or participating in any activities that could spark a fire from this afternoon and through the evening.

Here are several wildfire safety tips for people to keep in mind:

Here is a progression map of the fire weather that this area experiences month by month:









