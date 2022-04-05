ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Food, farming and forestry must be transformed to curb global warming, U.N. says

By Leah Douglas
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dld0b_0ezwJM0n00

April 5 (Reuters) - Protecting forests, changing diets, and altering farming methods could contribute around a quarter of the greenhouse gas cuts needed to avert the worst impacts of climate change, according to the United Nations' climate panel.

But the changes are unlikely to happen unless governments act to spur them along, the report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released on Monday found. read more

“We are in the early stages of climate and agriculture policy development, but we need to start with acknowledging the urgency of the challenge,” said Ben Lilliston, director of rural strategies and climate change for the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy. “The IPCC warns that governments thus far have not been up to the task.”

About 22% of global greenhouse gas emissions came from agriculture, forestry, and other land use sectors in 2019, the report said, around half of which were from deforestation. Much of the rest came from the combustion of fossil fuels.

Mitigation measures in those sectors - including protecting forests from clearcutting, sequestering carbon in agricultural soils, and more sustainable diets - can provide as much as 20%-30% of the emissions reductions needed to limit global warming to 1.5 or 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Scientists say that is the threshhold at which climate change risks spinning out of control.

“Indigenous Peoples, private forest owners, local farmers and communities manage a significant share of global forests and agricultural land and play a central role in land-based mitigation options,” the report said.

While the changes required in the agriculture, forestry and other land use sectors - dubbed AFOLU by climate specialists - would not cost much to implement, there is little momentum so far to trigger them, the report said.

A lack of institutional and financial support, uncertainty over long-term tradeoffs of how land is managed, and the dispersed nature of private land holdings have hindered implementation so far, it said.

“Land provides us with so much, for example, food, nature, and our livelihoods,” said Diána Ürge-Vorsatz, vice chair of the IPCC working group that authored the report. “These competing demands have to be carefully managed.”

One major obstacle is that dictating diet is divisive.

The IPCC panel's initial report summary included a recommendation that consumers shift to plant-based diets and reduce their intake of meat, according to a draft seen by Reuters.

But the final version of the summary included a recommendation instead for balanced diets that include sustainably produced animal products alongside plants like grains and legumes.

Asked about the changes, Joanna House, an expert on land use at the University of Bristol and an author of the report, said she could not comment on why the changes were made but said the issue of dietary changes is complex.

“If meat is produced sustainably, it can be low carbon and support soil carbon and nutrients,” she said. “If produced unsustainably, particularly in intense systems requiring large amounts of animal feed that result in deforestation, it can cause large net emissions.”

Global demand for livestock products is growing, a headwind to cutting agriculture’s emissions, the report said.

Reporting by Leah Douglas; additional reporting by Gloria Dickie; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 7

competition is good
20h ago

Well when the government is putting solar panels on our productive farm land we will have to cut trees to produce enough food elsewhere..

Reply(1)
3
Related
US News and World Report

Ukraine War Could Lead to Global Food Crisis, Says French Farming Minister

PARIS (Reuters) - The war between Ukraine and Russia, two of the world's top crop producers, could lead to a food crisis "on the global" scale, French farming minister Julien Denormandie said in Brussels on Monday ahead of a EU agriculture meeting. EU ministers will discuss the food situation with...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Plant scientists use new tools for better food crops

With millions facing hunger around the world, Flinders University researchers are looking into novel properties of edible plants which could enhance future food crop production. The new studies, with Australian and international partners, separately examine how legumes use an alternative "respiration" as a stress response—and how a popular pulse crop...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
Vice

This Artist Is Reimagining the World After the Climate Crisis

For most of us, envisioning a world battered by the climate crisis is almost too excruciating. After all, it would require us to swallow the inconvenient truth and face our deepest fears. Shamani Joshi. But for French photographer and digital artist Fabien Barrau, speculating the extent of the climate apocalypse...
PHOTOGRAPHY
InsideClimate News

Warming Trends: Lithium Mining’s Threat to Flamingos in the Andes, Plus Resilience in Bangladesh, Barcelona’s Innovation and Global Storm Warnings

Beneath the saline lakes high in the Andes Mountains in Chile, Argentina and Bolivia lies the world’s largest trove of lithium, a metal used in batteries for electric vehicles and to store power generated by wind and solar. This resource is already being tapped by multinational corporations, but scientists...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

'Tree of life' could help slow climate change

Changing the way fruit is gathered from a "tree of life" could have hugely positive environmental and financial impacts in Amazonia, according to a new study. An international research team, jointly led by the University Leeds and the Peruvian Amazon Research Institute (Instituto de Investigaciones de la Amazonia; IIAP) have shown for the first time the widespread harm caused in Peru by cutting down the palm tree Mauritia flexuosa in order to harvest its fruit.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Land Use#Nature Climate Change#U N#The United Nations
Phys.org

European earthworms reduce insect populations in North American forests

Earthworms introduced into northern North America have a negative impact on the insect fauna above ground. Soil ecologists, led by the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) and Leipzig University describe this observation in the journal Biology Letters. The researchers found this impact for abundance as well as for biomass and species richness of insects. Their results indicate that changes in insect communities can have causes that have previously received little attention. These should be given greater consideration in nature conservation.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

An Entirely New Species Found in a Critically Compromised Ecosystem

Researchers working in one of the world's most biodiverse and fragile habitats have identified Castela senticosa, a new plant species that they propose to be classified as endangered. During a study to document the flora of the Martin Garcia mountain range in the Dominican Republic, the plant, which grows like...
WILDLIFE
NPR

Meet 5 women documenting the effects of climate change around the world

Editor's note: In honor of Women's History Month, NPR's Picture Show is taking a look at five women photographers and their photographs that highlight climate change. "Today, the greatest driving force in my work is humanity's fraught, intimate and ultimately unbreakable connection to the natural world," photographer Nichole Sobecki tells NPR. She says that, too often, coverage of climate change is politicized or it's portrayed as something happening to the planet, polar bears or glaciers — neglecting that we're all a part of the same ecosphere. We don't exist apart from our environment, nor will we survive its destruction, Sobecki says, and she believes that storytelling has a role to play in cultivating the new ideas that are necessary to building a more sustainable future for the human race on Earth.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Scientists risk arrest to sound climate alarm

A loosely federated network of scientists in more than two dozen countries plan acts of civil disobedience starting this week to highlight the climate crisis, members of Scientist Rebellion told AFP. Their non-violent actions are timed to the release Monday of a landmark report from the UN's climate science advisory panel laying out options for slashing carbon pollution and controversial schemes for extracting CO2 from the air, they said in interviews. Starting Monday, the group hopes to see "high levels of disobedience" with more than 1,000 scientists worldwide taking part in direct non-violent action against government and academic institutions.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Reuters

U.N. to roll out global early-warning systems for extreme weather

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - With climate change fueling dangerous weather worldwide, the United Nations is pledging that early-warning weather monitoring will cover everyone on the planet in five years. "Half of humanity is already in the danger zone," U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said earlier this week. And yet, "one-third...
ENVIRONMENT
LiveScience

It's 'now or never' to stop climate disaster, UN scientists say

The time is "now or never" to limit catastrophic temperature rises and climate breakdown, UN scientists have said in a final warning to governments. "Rapid, deep and immediate" cuts to global carbon dioxide emissions, which need to begin declining by 2025 and halve by 2030, must be made immediately across every section of society if temperature changes are to remain at or below the dangerous threshold of 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius), according to a new report by the UN's latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
ENVIRONMENT
KPVI Newschannel 6

SPRING FARM: Farming in a global context

When you’re buying feed from your neighbor who owns the feed-and-seed store, or selling produce to a wholesaler located a few towns over, or delivering a load of grain to the local elevator, it’s sometimes easy to think of agriculture as a local concern. But farmers seldom lose...
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

The Ocean is Slowly Adapting to Climate Change, But at What Cost?

Observing twenty generations of whales or sharks as they adjust to climate change, tracking their evolution and biology as temperatures and carbon dioxide levels rise. This could reveal a lot about how resilient life in the oceans is to climate change. However, it would take hundreds of years, which is inconvenient for scientists and politicians attempting to comprehend our rapidly warming planet.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

World Food Programme says food supply chains 'falling apart' in Ukraine

GENEVA, March 18 (Reuters) - A World Food Programme (WFP) official said on Friday that food supply chains in Ukraine were collapsing, with key infrastructure such as bridges and trains destroyed by bombs and many grocery stores and warehouses empty. Jakob Kern, WFP Emergency Coordinator for the Ukraine crisis, expressed...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Reuters

395K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy