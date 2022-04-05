ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Missing Darwin notebooks returned to Cambridge after 20 years

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CIifQ_0ezwJL8400

A pair of notebooks belonging to naturalist Charles Darwin was returned to the University of Cambridge's library two decades after they were stolen.

The two manuscripts were delivered to the library via a pink gift bag and a Happy Easter note, the English university announced Tuesday.


The notebooks disappeared in 2001 after they were taken out to be photographed, according to a report .

WATCH: 74-YEAR-OLD KNOWN AS 'LURCH' LAUGHS AFTER SHOOTING TEENAGE INTRUDER

One included Darwin's renowned 1837 “Tree of Life” sketch, the report noted.

Staff initially thought the notebooks may have been misplaced, and they spent roughly the next 19 years combing through the library's 10 million material catalog until they finally reported the journals stolen in October 2020.

Local authorities notified Interpol, and the hunt for the journals, worth millions, was on.

The pair was returned on March 9 in an area visible on security cameras.

"Librarian Happy Easter X," the accompanying note read.

Relief following the return was "profound and almost impossible to adequately express," director of library services Jessica Gardner said.

"The notebooks can now retake their rightful place alongside the rest of the Darwin Archive at Cambridge, at the heart of the nation’s cultural and scientific heritage, alongside the archives of Sir Isaac Newton and Professor Stephen Hawking," Gardner said.

The notebooks are slated to return to public display in July, according to the report, and the investigation into their disappearance will continue, Cambridgeshire Police said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"We also renew our appeal for anyone with information about the case to contact us," the police said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

A find worthy of Robin Hood! Metal detectorist unearths 350-year-old high-carat gold signet ring belonging to the Sheriff of Nottingham which is set to fetch up to £8,000 at auction

A metal detectorist has unearthed a 350-year-old high-carat gold signet ring belonging to the Sheriff of Nottingham which is set to fetch up to £8,000 at auction. The ancient gold signet ring once belonged to Sir Matthew Jenison who served as High Sheriff of Nottingham between 1683 and 1684 and looked after trees in Sherwood Forest.
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Good News Network

Priceless Tapestry Is Made Whole as Missing Piece is Returned, Solving 40-Year Heist Mystery

After an art thief stole six Belgian tapestries from a church in Spain, it took years for them to be recovered. One of them, which came back with an infuriating new feature—a two-foot by two-foot square cut away from the bottom left corner—has finally been restored decades later, thanks to help from none other than the thief who brandished the scissors.
ARTS
BBC

Sheffield snails: Giant African breed left in bushes

Eight Giant African land snails have been found abandoned in bushes in Sheffield. The mammoth molluscs, whose shells are 5cm across, were found by a member of the public at Hartley Brooke Dyke in the Firth Park area on 13 March. The RSPCA said they were in a storage box...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Final resting place of up to 65 British kings revealed as discovery sheds light on King Arthur era

Archaeologists have discovered what are likely to be the long-lost tombs of up to 65 British Kings and other senior royals from the era associated with the legend of King Arthur.The discovery is a major breakthrough in archaeologists’ and historians’ understanding of the nature of dark age society. As investigations continue, it may also shed crucial new light on the currently often poorly understood political geography of post-Roman Britain.Prior to the new research, only one final resting place of an indigenous British monarch from that time was known, along with half a dozen other potentially royal graves.But now, at least...
SCIENCE
BBC

William Collins: Giant memorial built without permission

A huge marble memorial featuring a solar-powered jukebox has been built in a city cemetery without permission. The monument honouring William Collins, who died in Spain in 2020, is thought to have been erected about a week ago at Sheffield's Shiregreen Cemetery. It is adorned with four Irish flags, boasts...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Darwin
Person
Isaac Newton
Person
Stephen Hawking
Daily Mail

Metal detectorist claims badly-damaged King Charles I silver coin that he has found in Shropshire field was defaced by puritan after monarch was beheaded

A metal detectorist claims a heavily damaged silver coin he found once bore the head of King Charles I - but the depiction was scraped off after his execution. The silver coin, which if authentic would have been struck during Charles's reign from 1625 and 1649, may have depicted a side-on profile of the King.
U.K.
News On 6

Rare Deer Born At Zoo In United Kingdom

A zoo in the United Kingdom welcomed a new rare deer to its animal facility. The little fawn is named Lyra and is a Philippine spotted deer. Lyra made her debut in February and only weighed about 6.6 pounds at birth. There are believed to only be about 700 Philippine...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notebooks#Manuscripts#Uk#Happy Easter#English#Interpol#The Darwin Archive
mansionglobal.com

Historic Farm Outside Cambridge, England, Lists for the First Time in 300 Years

Location: Cambridge, U.K. Price: £2.5 million (US$3.4 million) Historic Knapwell Wood Farm, listed on the public market for the first time in 300 years, is a beautifully renovated former working farmhouse. An impressive example of 18th-century architecture, the idyllic home is set within 2 acres of lush, private gardens in rural Cambridgeshire, England, and backs onto Knapwell Woods, which can be accessed directly from the back of the gardens.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
198K+
Followers
63K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy