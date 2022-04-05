Video: TxDPS finds 76 ‘illegal immigrants’ in truck during traffic stop

A video posted to Twitter shows Texas law enforcement finding the immigrants in the back of a truck. (Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima)

Texas Department of Public Safety South Texas Region posted a video on Twitter on April 4 showing the moments when law enforcement stopped a truck containing 76 illegal immigrants, according to the tweet. The incident occurred in Carrizo Springs, a little over 80 miles north of Laredo, on March 31.

The driver, who was arrested for human smuggling, was from Honduras and was in possession of meth, according to the tweet.

“[Texas Department of Public Safety] has seen an uptick in human smuggling attempts involving commercial motor vehicles,” the department wrote in the tweet.

The video begins with dashcam footage of an officer pulling up to the scene showing multiple law enforcement vehicles surrounding a truck on the highway. The video then switches to a body-worn camera, showing the moment a trooper climbs up the back of the truck to discover the immigrants, which included five minors, according to the tweet.

The video then pans out to an aerial shot showing more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles surrounding the scene.