Aljamain Sterling is excited to prove his doubters wrong at UFC 273. Sterling is set to rematch Petr Yan in the co-main event in a highly-anticipated bout. The two first met at UFC 259 when Yan was the champ and the first two rounds were competitive but in the third and fourth rounds, it was clear Yan was beginning to pull away. However, the Russian threw an illegal knee and was DQ’d, leaving Sterling to become the new champ.

UFC ・ 12 HOURS AGO