With global warming and daily increasing temperatures, the heat is becoming unbearable. Because of the deadly heatwaves, several parts of the world have extremely harsh living conditions. According to a 2019 report by Insider, many big cities will become unlivable by 2100. Researchers in China have developed a metafabric that cools the human body temperature by reflecting light and heat using personal thermal management technology to combat such intense temperatures. According to the scientists, this new technology will aid the user to overcome the extreme heat and cool the body.

21 DAYS AGO