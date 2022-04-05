Best burrito in Kentucky, according to Yelp
(KTLA/ FOX 56 News ) – Where can you find the best burritos in America? The answer is highly personal, but Yelp has given us a place to start.
The popular review website identified businesses in every state that serve burritos, then ranked those spots based on the number and quality of reviews between January 2019 and February 2022.
New Wave Burritos in Louisville earned the top spot in Kentucky .
"We offer tasty creative food with a sense of humor and our customers seem to really enjoy it," said Stevee Warren, manager and cook.
Reviewers said their burritos are “freakin huge” and “large enough to share” plus many enjoy their weekly specials.
Warren noted the weekly specials are always a hot topic, but they also stand behind their everyday menu which includes items like raunchy ranchy chips, golden velvet queso, and the vacation burrito: tater tots, chorizo, queso, sour cream, pickled red onions, and scallions. Warren said he sees customers order every week “like clock work.”
“We order takeout from New Wave almost every week. Love trying all of their specials and every single burrito I’ve had from here has been awesome,” said Taylor N. in her Yelp review.
While the staff at New Wave Burritos like to have a good time, Warren said their goal from the start has been to serve quality food.
“When we got our start in December of 2014, we were only a late night and delivery gig. For what a service industry-centric city Louisville is, there aren’t a lot of options for that hungry person sitting at a bar at 1am or the line cook who just closed down the kitchen and wants something to eat that isn’t fast food. New Wave filled that need, and we’d deliver it to your doorstep, at times until 4am,” said Warren.
You can visit New Wave Burritos at 3311 Preston Hwy in Louisville or place an order online here .
Here’s where Yelp says you can find the best one all 50 states:
- Alaska (Anchorage): Oscar’s Taco Grande
- Alabama (Hoover): Taqueria Juarez
- Arkansas (Little Rock): The Fold: Botanas & Bar
- Arizona (Phoenix): Testal
- California (Long Beach): Joliza’s Tacos
- Colorado (Denver): Santos Cafe & Mexican Grill
- Connecticut (Stratford): Ay Güey Comida Mexicana
- Delaware (Wilmington): El Diablo Burritos
- Florida (Panama City Beach): Diego’s Burrito Factory
- Georgia (Flowery Branch): Big Burritos Mexican Grill
- Hawaii (Haleiwa): Surf N Salsa
- Iowa (Sioux City): La Juanita Restaurant
- Idaho (Coeur d’Alene): El Paisa Mexican Food
- Illinois (Chicago): Mixteco Mexican Grill
- Indiana (Fishers): Burritos & Beer
- Kansas (Overland Park): La Fuente Mexican Street Food
- Kentucky (Louisville): New Wave Burritos
- Louisiana (New Orleans): Juan’s Flying Burrito
- Massachusetts (Franklin): Santa Fe Burrito Grill
- Maryland (Bethesda): Fish Taco
- Maine (Yarmouth): Bruce’s Burritos
- Michigan (Troy): Oaxaca Mexican Food
- Minnesota (Minneapolis): Brito’s Burrito
- Missouri (Kansas City): Burrito Bros
- Mississippi (Horn Lake): West Coast Burrito
- Montana (West Glacier): La Casita
- North Carolina (Charlotte): Mal Pan
- North Dakota (Minot): El Azteca
- Nebraska (Omaha): Javi’s Tacos
- New Hampshire (Nashua): California Burritos
- New Jersey (Hackensack): Bro-Ritos
- New Mexico (Albuquerque): El Paisa
- Nevada (Las Vegas): Raging Tacos
- New York (New York): Summer Salt
- Ohio (Cincinnati) : Jorge’s Taco Food Truck
- Oklahoma (Tulsa): Calaca Fresh Mex
- Oregon (Portland): Saint Burrito
- Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): El Purepecha
- Rhode Island (Newport): Tijuana Burrito Grill
- South Carolina (Hilton Head Island): Java Burrito Company
- South Dakota (Sioux Falls): Tortilleria Hernandez
- Tennessee (Knoxville): Victor’s Taco Shop
- Texas (Dallas): La Victoria
- Utah (Green River): Tacos La Pasadita
- Virginia (Richmond): Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant
- Vermont (Burlington): New World Tortilla
- Washington (Seattle): Gordito’s
- Washington, D.C.: The Well Dressed Burrito
- Wisconsin (Madison): El Rancho Mexican Grill
- West Virginia (Lansing): The Burrito Bar at Breeze Hill
- Wyoming (Casper): Pancho’s
