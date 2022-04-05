Best burrito in Kentucky, according to Yelp

(KTLA/ FOX 56 News ) – Where can you find the best burritos in America? The answer is highly personal, but Yelp has given us a place to start.

The popular review website identified businesses in every state that serve burritos, then ranked those spots based on the number and quality of reviews between January 2019 and February 2022.

New Wave Burritos in Louisville earned the top spot in Kentucky .

“We offer tasty creative food with a sense of humor and our customers seem to really enjoy it,” said Stevee Warren, manager and cook.

Reviewers said their burritos are “freakin huge” and “large enough to share” plus many enjoy their weekly specials.

Warren noted the weekly specials are always a hot topic, but they also stand behind their everyday menu which includes items like raunchy ranchy chips, golden velvet queso, and the vacation burrito: tater tots, chorizo, queso, sour cream, pickled red onions, and scallions. Warren said he sees customers order every week “like clock work.”

“We order takeout from New Wave almost every week. Love trying all of their specials and every single burrito I’ve had from here has been awesome,” said Taylor N. in her Yelp review.

While the staff at New Wave Burritos like to have a good time, Warren said their goal from the start has been to serve quality food.

“When we got our start in December of 2014, we were only a late night and delivery gig. For what a service industry-centric city Louisville is, there aren’t a lot of options for that hungry person sitting at a bar at 1am or the line cook who just closed down the kitchen and wants something to eat that isn’t fast food. New Wave filled that need, and we’d deliver it to your doorstep, at times until 4am,” said Warren.

You can visit New Wave Burritos at 3311 Preston Hwy in Louisville or place an order online here .

Here’s where Yelp says you can find the best one all 50 states:

Alaska (Anchorage): Oscar’s Taco Grande

Alabama (Hoover): Taqueria Juarez

Arkansas (Little Rock): The Fold: Botanas & Bar

Arizona (Phoenix): Testal

California (Long Beach): Joliza’s Tacos

Colorado (Denver): Santos Cafe & Mexican Grill

Connecticut (Stratford): Ay Güey Comida Mexicana

Delaware (Wilmington): El Diablo Burritos

Florida (Panama City Beach): Diego’s Burrito Factory

Georgia (Flowery Branch): Big Burritos Mexican Grill

Hawaii (Haleiwa): Surf N Salsa

Iowa (Sioux City): La Juanita Restaurant

Idaho (Coeur d’Alene): El Paisa Mexican Food

Illinois (Chicago): Mixteco Mexican Grill

Indiana (Fishers): Burritos & Beer

Kansas (Overland Park): La Fuente Mexican Street Food

Kentucky (Louisville): New Wave Burritos

Louisiana (New Orleans): Juan’s Flying Burrito

Massachusetts (Franklin): Santa Fe Burrito Grill

Maryland (Bethesda): Fish Taco

Maine (Yarmouth): Bruce’s Burritos

Michigan (Troy): Oaxaca Mexican Food

Minnesota (Minneapolis): Brito’s Burrito

Missouri (Kansas City): Burrito Bros

Mississippi (Horn Lake): West Coast Burrito

Montana (West Glacier): La Casita

North Carolina (Charlotte): Mal Pan

North Dakota (Minot): El Azteca

Nebraska (Omaha): Javi’s Tacos

New Hampshire (Nashua): California Burritos

New Jersey (Hackensack): Bro-Ritos

New Mexico (Albuquerque): El Paisa

Nevada (Las Vegas): Raging Tacos

New York (New York): Summer Salt

Ohio (Cincinnati) : Jorge’s Taco Food Truck

Oklahoma (Tulsa): Calaca Fresh Mex

Oregon (Portland): Saint Burrito

Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): El Purepecha

Rhode Island (Newport): Tijuana Burrito Grill

South Carolina (Hilton Head Island): Java Burrito Company

South Dakota (Sioux Falls): Tortilleria Hernandez

Tennessee (Knoxville): Victor’s Taco Shop

Texas (Dallas): La Victoria

Utah (Green River): Tacos La Pasadita

Virginia (Richmond): Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant

Vermont (Burlington): New World Tortilla

Washington (Seattle): Gordito’s

Washington, D.C.: The Well Dressed Burrito

Wisconsin (Madison): El Rancho Mexican Grill

West Virginia (Lansing): The Burrito Bar at Breeze Hill

Wyoming (Casper): Pancho’s

See photos of the burritos and links to restaurant reviews from Yelp .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.