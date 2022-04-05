ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viral videos of slain rapper's body onstage at nightclub send social media into a frenzy

By Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
 2 days ago
File photo of people dancing at a nightclub Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images

A celebration of life took an unusual turn when the deceased's body was propped up on a nightclub stage as strobe lights flashed and sparks flew.

On Monday, videos circulated on social media of the body of Markelle Morrow, also known as rapper "Goonew," wearing designer clothes and a crown at Bliss nightclub in Washington, D.C.

Morrow, 24, was shot and killed last month in a parking lot in the District Heights area, WUSA 9 reported .

“All he wanted to do is try to get his family out the hood,” Patrice Morrow, his mother, told the outlet. “He had a heart bigger than his body. When they took him, they took me.”

Morrow told FOX 5 DC that she buried her son on Monday and didn't want to be sad. She added that the celebration in the nightclub was exactly how the family wanted to honor his life.

Videos from the event went viral, and many people shared that they were shocked to see a presumably embalmed body standing up in a nightclub.

"People just saying what they want to say, and that’s fine. That’s perfectly fine. I’m pleased with how I sent my son away," Morrow told FOX 5 DC, "I wish people would just let me grieve in peace."

In a statement on Instagram , Bliss said the club was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out its venue for Goonew's celebration but were "never made aware of what would transpire."

Bliss apologized to anyone who was "upset or offended" by the celebration and asked for people to keep Goonew's family and friends in their prayers.

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Viral videos of slain rapper's body onstage at nightclub send social media into a frenzy

Comments / 650

fee fi fo fum
2d ago

This is demonic. What is going on in this world? Are they serious. Lord have mercy for all of us. Because the devil is getting comfortable in this world.

Reply(59)
280
Seidah Paisley Jones
2d ago

So sad he was robbed after leaving his mom house to go to his sister's to give her a birthday present gave them everything they asked for and they still shot him in the back. We gotta do better smh. May he rest in heaven. This viewing of his body is to each their own. I have my opinion but I'll keep it to myself. The reality is. He life was stolen for no good reason at 24💔💔💔💔🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿

Reply(16)
113
Ken James Willcox Jr.
2d ago

There's got to be some law against that that is the most incredibly Low And unbelievably disrespectful thing I have ever seen in my life, I'm so glad my grandparents aren't here to see these things that are going on. I am actually sick, and I'm sure that anyone with respect for the dead would feel the same way they way you can do the same thing without standing a person up on display this is not The 1800s old West where you stand somebody in a coffin So the public can see what happens when you become an outlaw... Our country is regressing

Reply(9)
113
