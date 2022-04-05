ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Here’s the county with the highest COVID-19 rate

By Dara Bitler
KREX
KREX
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z7OON_0ezwHoSb00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A week after COVID-19 rates increased , the state’s positivity rate is coming back down.

As of Monday, the state’s seven-day positivity rate was 2.86%, which is down from  3.33% seven days ago. Positivity rate measures the amount of COVID positive tests to the total amount of tests taken.

Overall, 33 counties saw a decrease in COVID-19 positivity, 19 counties saw a rise, six counties stayed the same, and six counties administered fewer than 10 tests.

The highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the state over the last week is Custer County at 8.7% positivity.

CDC study finds risk of heart issues after COVID-19 infection, 2nd vaccine dose

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment , incidence are up slightly over the last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RWTeR_0ezwHoSb00
CDPHE: 4/4/2022

Here’s a look at positivity rates for every county over the last seven days :

One-week positivity rate:

  • Adams: 3% (same)
  • Alamosa: 1.7% (down)
  • Arapahoe: 2.6% (down)
  • Archuleta: 2.2% (same)
  • Baca: 1.5% (down)
  • Bent: 1.2%% (down)
  • Boulder: 3.6% (down)
  • Broomfield: 3% (down)
  • Chaffee: 4.6% (down)
  • Cheyenne: 0.0% (same)
  • Clear Creek: 3.2% (down)
  • Conejos: 2.2% (up)
  • Costilla: 0.0% (down)
  • Crowley: 0.0% (down)
  • Custer: 8.7% (up)
  • Delta: 1.3% (up)
  • Denver: 2.6% (down)
  • Dolores: 0.0% (down)
  • Douglas: 4% (up)
  • Eagle: 5.1% (down)
  • El Paso: 2.6% (down)
  • Elbert: 3.5% (up)
  • Fremont: 0.8% (down)
  • Garfield: 3.2% (up)
  • Gilpin: 5.6% (up)
  • Grand: 5.4% (up)
  • Gunnison: 5.1% (up)
  • Hinsdale: Fewer than 10 tests over last week
  • Huerfano: 1.4% (up)
  • Jackson: Fewer than 10 tests over last week
  • Jefferson: 3.9% (down)
  • Kiowa: Fewer than 10 tests over last week
  • Kit Carson: Fewer than 10 tests over last week
  • La Plata: 1.9% (down)
  • Lake: 0.0% (down)
  • Larimer: 4.2% (up)
  • Las Animas: 0.0% (down)
  • Lincoln: 0.0% (down)
  • Logan: 0.3% (down)
  • Mesa: 1.6% (same)
  • Mineral: Fewer than 10 tests over last week
  • Moffat: 0.0% (down)
  • Montezuma: 1.5% (down)
  • Montrose: 2.5% (up)
  • Morgan: 1.5% (down)
  • Otero: 0.4% (down)
  • Ouray: 7.1% (down)
  • Park: 5.8% (down)
  • Phillips: 0.0% (same)
  • Pitkin: 4.9% (up)
  • Prowers: 0.5% (down)
  • Pueblo: 1% (down)
  • Rio Blanco: 0.5% (up)
  • Rio Grande: 0.5% (up)
  • Routt: 8.4% (up)
  • Saguache: 3.4% (up)
  • San Juan: Fewer than 10 tests over last week
  • San Miguel: 2.7% (down)
  • Sedgwick: 0.0% (same)
  • Summit: 7.5% (up)
  • Teller: 1.8% (down)
  • Washington: 0.0% (down)
  • Weld: 2.8% (up)
  • Yuma: 2.8% (down)

What is the positivity percent?

According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health , the percent positive is exactly what it sounds like: the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive, or: (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100%. The percent positive (sometimes called the “percent positive rate” or “positivity rate”) helps public health officials answer questions such as:

  • What is the current level of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) transmission in the community?
  • Are we doing enough testing for the amount of people who are getting infected?

The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet, Johns Hopkins shared.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moffat, CO
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Mesa, CO
City
Elbert, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Broomfield, CO
City
Arapahoe, CO
Denver, CO
Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Government
State
Washington State
City
Montrose, CO
City
Pitkin, CO
City
Ouray, CO
City
Yuma, CO
Local
Colorado Health
City
Alamosa, CO
beckershospitalreview.com

8 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but eight states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of March 17, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 3. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
DELAWARE STATE
Westword

Denver Has a Shrinkage Problem — and It's Not Alone

Colorado is no longer experiencing a population boom, as new figures from the U.S. Census Bureau show. According to the latest Census data, Denver County lost thousands of residents from 2020 to 2021, after the population had grown from 600,158 in 2010 to 715,522 in 2020. At least seven other Colorado counties also experienced population dips, including three more in the metro area. And while none of the seven largest metropolitan statistical areas in the state suffered similar shrinkage, their population gains were modest, owing in part to fallout from COVID-19. Evidence suggests that many Colorado women delayed getting pregnant in the pandemic's first year, for example, and while the birth rate tended to pick up in year two, much of the increase in newborns was offset by a spike in deaths.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Metro Area Loses Another Child To Suspected Fentanyl Overdose

(CBS4) – Another Colorado family and community is mourning the loss of a teenager reportedly at the hands of fentanyl. A 17-year-old boy’s body in Highlands Ranch was found in his home last week. Another teenager, a 16-year-old girl, died in Lakewood less than a week prior. Fentanyl is believed to be the cause. (credit: CBS) In 2021, the DEA’s Denver division alone took roughly 1.1 million counterfeit pills off the streets. We are less than halfway through 2022, and he says they have already reached 900,000. Brian Besser, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration Denver Field Division, recently sat down with...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Mix 104.3 KMXY

78 Earthquakes in Last 24 Hours at Yellowstone, But Don’t Worry

There is a major earthquake swarm underway under Yellowstone National Park with at least 78 quakes in the last day, but it's really not a reason for major concern. I saw some YouTube channels making a big deal out of this, but I believe that's being unnecessarily sensational. It is true that this is a major swarm as you can see on the USGS map.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs boy overdoses, mom helped purchase drugs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Earlier this year, a 16-year-old boy in Colorado Springs took a life-ending dose of Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is more than 80 times stronger than morphine. Court records show his mother provided him the money to buy the pills and connected him and his friends to the people selling the drugs, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#San Juan#Kdvr
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
Outsider.com

Colorado Woman Dies at Grand Canyon National Park After Falling Into Colorado River Rapids

A multi-day adventure in the Grand Canyon turned into a horrific accident when a Colorado native on the boat fell into the rapids and died. Last Thursday, in the late morning, Mary Kelley, 68, was visiting the Grand Canyon National Park on a multi-day boating trip. On day nine of the excursion, Kelley and the group traveled down the Colorado River near Hance Rapid when she fell into the water.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Hiker dies in Colorado wildlife area

A person died over the weekend in Colorado while hiking in Fremont County's Beaver Creek State Wildlife Area. Fremont County Search and Rescue was called into the field around 4 PM on Sunday to assist two hikers. One of the hikers was reportedly in medical distress at the time of the call for help. The hikers made the call about three miles in on the Powerline Trail Loop.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Westword

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods to Drive in Denver

The streets of Denver have been getting more dangerous for drivers. Last year, 84 people were killed in vehicular incidents within city limits — by far the most recorded by the Denver Police Department since the city launched Vision Zero, a five-year action plan with the mission of "eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by making our roadways safer for everyone" by 2030. And the latest Vision Zero stats show that eleven people have already been killed in Denver traffic accidents in 2022.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

24 inches of snow possible, travel disruptions likely in Colorado

Big snow is about to hit some parts of Colorado and forecasts are now calling for even more accumulation than what was predicted yesterday. According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to fall from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, dropping the deepest totals in the Front Range foothills, along the Palmer Divide, and along mountains east of the Continental Divide.
COLORADO STATE
Ironton Tribune

Strange but true: There’s no Sundays west of the Mississippi

Lije Evans rode his mule home to his cabin. A few men had just tried to get Lije to go to Oregon with them. As he opened the cabin door, he saw his wife, Rebecca Evans, stooping at their fireplace. Lije yelled out to his wife, “Get your breeches on,...
IRONTON, OH
KREX

KREX

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy