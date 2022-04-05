ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffeeville, AL

Tracking storm damage in Alabama

By Tom Ingram
 1 day ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Severe weather moved through the WKRG News 5 viewing area on Tuesday, April 5, bringing with it tornadic activity and damaging winds. We’re keeping track of damage reports here.

| RADAR | Stay ahead of the storms with the WKRG News 5 weather radar

1:52 p.m.: Five homes have received minor damage from this morning’s storm in Coffeeville. Some issues include

  • shingle issues
  • flashing issues

All roads have reopened except for Highway 69.

12:19 p.m.: Police Chief Chuck Brooks says the line of rain that came through dumped several inches and the problematic areas are flooding in Atmore. Chief Brooks says to avoid the roads.

11:51 a.m.: I-10 EB Ramp from US 90 is now closed. ALDOT tweeted high tide is expected around 3 p.m. the closed ramp may last into rush hour. ALDOT suggests planning your commute accordingly.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EUDy7_0ezwHkvh00
    A tree ripped up from its roots in Coffeeville
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gpICO_0ezwHkvh00
    A tree cracked by the strong winds in Coffeeville
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06P65Z_0ezwHkvh00
    Trees down on Highway 69 Coffeeville
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QIO4x_0ezwHkvh00
    Trees down on Highway 69 Coffeeville
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTVxW_0ezwHkvh00
    Trees blocking the road in Monroe County near Peterman and Tunnel Springs
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pi8PM_0ezwHkvh00
    Damage to home in Coffeeville
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ruGmR_0ezwHkvh00
    Damage to home in Coffeeville
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQxta_0ezwHkvh00
    Damage in Coffeeville
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05PuRs_0ezwHkvh00
    Roof damage in Coffeeville
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ACZhX_0ezwHkvh00
    Home Damage in Coffeeville
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SoYyK_0ezwHkvh00
    Barn Damage in Coffeeville
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vkIcR_0ezwHkvh00
    Roof damage in Coffeeville

11:34 a.m.: A home has suffered major damage on Ice Plant Road North in Coffeeville, the roof was torn off the backside of the house. The barn on the property was destroyed.

10:59 a.m.: Trees are blocking Highway 21 near the Peterman and Tunnel Springs area in Monroe County.

10:50 a.m.: Several trees are down blocking the road on Mt. Zion Road in Grove Hill. Also in Grove Hill trees are partially blocking Hebron Road.

10:26 a.m.: A tree is down on Highway 21 near Beatrice near Monroe Sausage.

10:21 a.m.: Power lines were reported down on Hutto Drive blocking the street in Thomasville.

9:50 AM: The strong winds toppled trees in Coffeeville in the Highway 69 area. Possible power lines down. Fire department crews were working to assess full scope of damage. 15-20 trees are down in one area near Highway 69, no damage to homes and no injuries reported.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

You can stay ahead of all breaking and local news. Download the WKRG News 5 News App and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Teresa
1d ago

So very sad lord I hope and pray these families had insurance on there home and contents of the home. So they will be much better off🙏🙏🙏💔

Reply
5
