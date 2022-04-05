Tracking storm damage in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Severe weather moved through the WKRG News 5 viewing area on Tuesday, April 5, bringing with it tornadic activity and damaging winds. We’re keeping track of damage reports here.

1:52 p.m.: Five homes have received minor damage from this morning’s storm in Coffeeville. Some issues include

shingle issues

flashing issues

All roads have reopened except for Highway 69.

12:19 p.m.: Police Chief Chuck Brooks says the line of rain that came through dumped several inches and the problematic areas are flooding in Atmore. Chief Brooks says to avoid the roads.

11:51 a.m.: I-10 EB Ramp from US 90 is now closed. ALDOT tweeted high tide is expected around 3 p.m. the closed ramp may last into rush hour. ALDOT suggests planning your commute accordingly.

A tree ripped up from its roots in Coffeeville

A tree cracked by the strong winds in Coffeeville

Trees down on Highway 69 Coffeeville

Trees down on Highway 69 Coffeeville

Trees blocking the road in Monroe County near Peterman and Tunnel Springs

Damage to home in Coffeeville

Damage to home in Coffeeville

Damage in Coffeeville

Roof damage in Coffeeville

Home Damage in Coffeeville

Barn Damage in Coffeeville

Roof damage in Coffeeville

11:34 a.m.: A home has suffered major damage on Ice Plant Road North in Coffeeville, the roof was torn off the backside of the house. The barn on the property was destroyed.

10:59 a.m.: Trees are blocking Highway 21 near the Peterman and Tunnel Springs area in Monroe County.

10:50 a.m.: Several trees are down blocking the road on Mt. Zion Road in Grove Hill. Also in Grove Hill trees are partially blocking Hebron Road.

10:26 a.m.: A tree is down on Highway 21 near Beatrice near Monroe Sausage.

10:21 a.m.: Power lines were reported down on Hutto Drive blocking the street in Thomasville.

9:50 AM: The strong winds toppled trees in Coffeeville in the Highway 69 area. Possible power lines down. Fire department crews were working to assess full scope of damage. 15-20 trees are down in one area near Highway 69, no damage to homes and no injuries reported.

