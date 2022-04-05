ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Teens Arrested In Attempted Stanford Shopping Center Carjacking

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Four Oakland teens have been arrested after attempting a carjacking in the Stanford Shopping Center parking lot on Monday evening.

Palo Alto police said their 24-hour dispatch center received a report of a carjacking at around 6:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Stanford Shopping Center.

Investigators said a female in her fifties had been seated inside her parked vehicle when a male suspect entered her passenger door and demanded the her purse and keys.

A second suspect then opened the driver’s side door and demanded her purse. After the victim relinquished her belongings, police said, she was able to flee unharmed on foot.

By that time, two other suspects had jumped into her vehicle.

As she and a Good Samaritan looked on, the four suspects could not start the vehicle and soon fled on foot toward El Camino Real.

Arriving officers spotted the four suspects and detained them at the downtown Caltrain station. Officers located the victim’s stolen property in the possession of one of the suspects.

Police arrested and booked the four suspects, three of whom were 16 and one of whom was 14, into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for robbery, attempted carjacking and conspiracy. The juveniles are all Oakland residents.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.

